NORDSTROM RACK LAUNCHES YEAR‑ROUND PARTNERSHIP WITH OPERATION WARM TO SUPPORT CHILDREN NATIONWIDE

Customer donations at checkout begin March 17

SEATTLE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom Rack is launching an expanded, year‑round partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that provides brand‑new coats and shoes to children in need. Building on a relationship that began in 2018, this commitment will make it easier for customers and employees to help children show up to school with confidence and comfort.

Beginning March 17, customers at Nordstrom Rack stores nationwide can support Operation Warm through donations at checkout, with additional opportunities to give at NordstromRack.com. Funds raised help provide essential footwear and outerwear to children so they can thrive at school and beyond.

"We believe that a warm coat or comfortable shoes can help a child feel more confident and ready to learn and play," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "Our year‑round partnership with Operation Warm allows Nordstrom Rack to support families in our communities in a meaningful way while also creating impactful opportunities for our customers and employees to come together and help care for the communities we serve."

As part of this expanded commitment, Nordstrom Rack will significantly scale volunteer engagement with Operation Warm, growing from nine employee events in 2025 to 26 events in 2026, with hands‑on distribution events hosted in every Rack district. Shoe events will take place in the spring and coat events in the fall to align with seasonal needs.

"We're incredibly grateful for Nordstrom Rack's continued and growing commitment," said Dick Sanford, Founder and CEO of Operation Warm. "This year‑round partnership will help us reach more children across the country, engaging employees and customers in ways that create lasting impact."

Since 2018, thanks to the generosity of Nordstrom customers, Nordstrom and Operation Warm have provided 150,000 brand‑new coats and shoes to children across the U.S. Nordstrom employees have contributed over 4,000 volunteer hours across 27 volunteer events.

This partnership is part of Nordstrom's broader commitment to the communities it serves, including year‑round volunteerism, local giving and in‑kind donations that support youth and families.

How to help:

Donate at checkout at Nordstrom Rack stores beginning March 17.

Give online at NordstromRack.com.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving it better than we found it.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that provides brand-new coats, shoes, and sports bras to children in need—delivering warmth, confidence, and hope to families across the country. For over 25 years, we've empowered children through programs that not only meet basic needs but also connect them to vital community resources. Together with our dedicated supporters, we're helping kids thrive and building stronger communities—one coat at a time. Get involved at www.operationwarm.org.

CONTACT: John Bailey

Nordstrom, Inc

(206) 579-8626





Brenda Lee

Operation Warm

(610) 388-2500

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.