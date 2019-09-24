Nordstrom Rack To Open At Tacoma Mall

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today plans to open its first Nordstrom Rack store in Tacoma, Washington at Tacoma Mall.

The 30,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in fall 2020 in time for the holiday season. The new store location will be part of the outdoor shopping and entertainment destination, which includes retailers like ULTA Beauty, Gap and LUSH Cosmetics, in addition to Marcus Theatres, a multiplex theater with stadium seating.

"We are thrilled to open our first Nordstrom Rack store in Tacoma, which will bridge the gap for customers in both Pierce County and Thurston County," said Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack. "This will be our southernmost store in the state of Washington serving customers in the Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Lakewood and surrounding communities. We've been operating a full line store in Tacoma since 1966, and we are excited to join a great retail environment in a convenient and accessible location. We look forward to offering our customers a wide range of on-trend apparel, accessories and shoes from great brands at great prices."

Nordstrom Rack began in the basement of a Nordstrom store in 1973. Since then, it has been a complement to Nordstrom full-line stores and a strong contributor to the Nordstrom brand, serving customers for more than 40 years.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering customers a wide selection of on-trend apparel, accessories and shoes at an everyday savings of up to 70 percent off regular prices. Nordstrom Rack carries merchandise from Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com, as well as specially purchased items from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom and serves as a great introduction for new customers who may have never shopped at one of Nordstrom, Inc.'s full-line stores.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 115 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and four Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Meliz Andiroglu

Nordstrom, Inc.

(206) 303-1255

Meliz.Andiroglu@nordstrom.com

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

