Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Bath Township, OH

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Bath Township, OH in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Akron-Cleveland market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 29,000-square-foot store will be located in Montrose Plaza, a popular shopping center home to Acme Fresh Market, Salon Lofts, KeyBank, Eddy's Bike Shop, Wally Waffle and more. Owned and managed by Albrecht, Incorporated, Montrose Plaza is conveniently accessible from State Route 18, situated between I-77 and Cleveland–Massillon Road.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Montrose Plaza," said Joe Albrecht, President of Albrecht, Incorporated. "Nordstrom Rack is a major addition that strengthens our tenant mix and brings another high-quality, in-demand shopping option to the community."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Ohio. It currently operates three Nordstrom stores and eight Nordstrom Rack stores in Ohio, generating more than 700 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Albrecht Incorporated

Albrecht, Incorporated owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties throughout Northeast Ohio, including retail, office, and industrial space. The company focuses on long-term stewardship of its properties through active management, reinvestment, and strong relationships with tenants and the communities it serves.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sepeedeh Hashemian

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.