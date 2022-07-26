Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Chattanooga, TN

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023. The new store will be located in The Terrace at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, TN.

"We look forward to opening our first Nordstrom Rack location in the Chattanooga community, strengthening our network of stores, and introducing new customers to the Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Chattanooga can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick up online orders and make returns."

The 24,000 square-foot store will be located in The Terrace at Hamilton Place, an open-air shopping center that features retailers including Academy Sports, DSW, ULTA Beauty and Old Navy. Hamilton Place is owned and managed by CBL Properties and is ideally located at the intersection of I-75 and Shallowford Road. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate three Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Tennessee. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to the Hamilton Place campus, Chattanooga's premier shopping destination. Nordstrom Rack is a highly sought-after retail brand, providing tremendous value and fashion to shoppers. We are pleased to add another market exclusive retailer to Hamilton Place," said Stephen Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer, CBL Properties.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom Rack has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States and Canada. One hundred percent of these proceeds support the recruitment and training of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market–dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 95 properties totaling 59.6 million square feet across 24 states, including 57 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

