Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Columbia, MO

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Columbia, MO in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Columbia community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Columbia market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in the Shoppes at Stadium, a premier shopping center that includes Trader Joe's, Home Goods, Lululemon, J. Crew Factory, and Old Navy, among others. The Shoppes at Stadium is owned and managed by The Kroenke Group and houses their corporate headquarters. It is located off of Stadium Boulevard, close to Interstate 70 and the University of Missouri campus.

"We're excited to work alongside The Kroenke Group to continue elevating The Shoppes at Stadium and to bring another excellent tenant to the community," said Gina Rende, broker at Maly Commercial Realty.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Missouri. It currently operates two Nordstrom stores and two Nordstrom Rack stores in Missouri, generating more than 200 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.