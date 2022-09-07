Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Delray Beach, FL

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . ( NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023. The new store will be located in Delray Place in Delray Beach, FL.

"We look forward to opening our first Nordstrom Rack location in the Delray Beach community, strengthening our network of stores, and introducing new customers to the Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, we welcome our customers in Delray Beach to enjoy this convenient new location as a place to pick up online orders and make returns."

The 26,000 square-foot store with exterior architecturally creative design will be located in Delray Place, an upscale shopping center that is part of the coastal southeast Florida marketplace and ideally located at the southeast corner of Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway that is also home to Trader Joe's, Pet Supermarket, Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, and several other national, regional and local tenants.

Delray Place was developed and is owned and managed by Retail Property Group (RPG). With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate 17 Nordstrom Rack stores and 6 Nordstrom stores in Florida. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

"RPG is excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Delray Place to join in as part of the newly curated additional upscale national tenant mix," said Joe Carosella, president of Retail Property Group, Inc. "The initial development and subsequent expansion of Delray Place by RPG has provided the coastal southeast Palm Beach County area with a 'Placemaker' shopping and dining experience, which caters to the surrounding communities' inspirations and lifestyles."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States and Canada. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. ( NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

About Retail Property Group

Retail Property Group ("RPG") is a privately held and wholly self- owned long term successful 25-year Boca Raton, Florida based shopping center investment, development, leasing and property management company. RPG's mission has been and continues to grow and develop and renovate quality regionally located first class shopping centers in prime Florida locations for long term investment. RPG's expanding Florida portfolio consists of approx. 2,000,000 sf of Florida Shopping Centers with over 100 different national, regional and local high-quality tenants. RPG operates with a full-time group of seasoned in-house leasing, legal, finance, property accounting, construction, development, property maintenance & management and on site professionals. RPG brings an old-school, long-term owner's perspective and attention to detail to provide quality development and operations, which is not typical with today's typical buy and sell "merchant" developers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Caroline Mattingly

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.