Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Estero, FL

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Estero, Florida in fall 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Estero community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Fort Myers market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

Nordstrom Rack will be located in Coconut Point, a picturesque outdoor shopping center featuring over 110 stores that includes Dillard's, Barnes & Noble, an Apple Store, Tommy Bahama Store and Marlin Restaurant and PGA TOUR Superstore. Coconut Point, a Simon property, is ideally located off US 41 in Estero, Florida.

"As Southwest Florida's premier shopping destination, one of our top priorities is to provide an exceptional shopping experience for both Estero residents and visitors alike," said Stephen Welch, General Manager at Coconut Point. "The exciting addition of Nordstrom Rack at our center further elevates our expansive portfolio of offerings, providing our shoppers an even more diverse and rewarding retail experience. We look forward to welcoming Nordstrom Rack later this year and are honored to be a part of their growth in Estero."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

In addition to this new location, Nordstrom Rack will also be opening locations in Coral Springs, Melbourne and Lakeland this fall 2025. These new locations expand the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Florida. It currently operates six Nordstrom stores and 19 Nordstrom Rack stores in Florida, generating more than 2,800 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

