Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Fort Myers, Florida

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Fort Myers, Florida in fall 2024.

"We look forward to being a part of the Fort Myers community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 31,000-square-foot store will be located at Bell Tower, a landmark shopping, dining and entertainment destination centrally located in Fort Myers, Florida. Bell Tower is owned by Madison Marquette, a leading real estate investor and developer; leased by Colliers, a diversified professional services and investment management company; and managed by Avison Young, a full-service global commercial real estate firm that provides transaction, property and project management, financial and advisory services across all sectors to owners and occupiers.

"Bell Tower is incredibly pleased to welcome Nordstrom Rack to the Fort Myers community," says Jim Brennan, General Manager for the shopping center. "A strong complement to our already strong retail lineup, the addition of Nordstrom Rack illustrates to our valued shoppers that we listen to their requests, expertly blending brand-name retail with our distinct collection of restaurants, eateries and modern entertainment venues. By bringing sought-after retailers like Nordstrom Rack to the area, Bell Tower is continuing its 40-year tradition as an upscale, magnetic day-to-night destination and the perfect atmosphere for rediscovering the art of shopping."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in Florida. The company operates six Nordstrom stores and 19 Nordstrom Rack stores in Florida, generating more than 2,600 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated nearly $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Bell Tower

Bell Tower is a landmark shopping, dining and entertainment destination centrally located in Fort Myers, Florida. The open-air center offers a creative combination of brand-name retail favorites and exclusive boutiques that include popular grocer The Fresh Market, Talbots, Trader Rick's for the Artful Woman, Congress Jewelers, Ulta Beauty, Bath & Body Works, Fleet Feet and Claire's. The center's exceptional shopping is complemented by distinctive restaurants such as DaRuMa Japanese Steak House and Sushi Lounge, Grimaldi's Pizzeria, Burntwood Tavern, McGregor's Public House, La Ola Surfside Restaurant, Blue Pointe Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill, Cantina Laredo, and Ice Spot, and by entertainment venues including Dave & Buster's and a 20-screen Regal Cinemas complex making Bell Tower a true day-to-night destination. A longtime community partner and pet-friendly shopping-dining-entertainment adventure, Bell Tower is owned by Madison Marquette, a leading real estate investor and developer; leased by Colliers, a diversified professional services and investment management company; and managed by Avison Young, a full-service global commercial real estate firm that provides transaction, property and project management, financial and advisory services across all sectors to owners and occupiers. To learn more, visit www.belltowerfl.com or follow Bell Tower on Facebook or Instagram.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

