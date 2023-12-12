Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Franklin, Tennessee

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Franklin, Tennessee in fall 2024.

"We look forward to being a part of the Franklin community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 24,000-square-foot store will be located in Cool Springs Market, a popular shopping center that includes Dick's Sporting Goods, Kroger, and DSW. Cool Springs Market is owned and managed by Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) and is ideally located off of Interstate 65 and Cool Springs Boulevard.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Cool Springs Market," said Blake Beaver, Regional Director of Leasing at Kite Realty Group Trust. "The coveted brand and its excellent products will be an ideal complement our center's diverse and appealing range of offerings."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With this new location, Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in Tennessee. Nordstrom operates four Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Tennessee, generating nearly 500 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated nearly $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing, and operating real estate. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

