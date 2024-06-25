Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Houston

SEATTLE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Houston in spring 2025.

"We look forward to opening this new location in the Houston market and continuing to serve our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Houston market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 30,000 square-foot store will be located in Westchase Shopping Center, a popular shopping center that includes Whole Foods and Target. Westchase Shopping Center is owned and managed by Kimco Realty and is ideally located on Westheimer Road near the Sam Houston Tollway.

"We are delighted that Nordstrom Rack is joining Westchase Shopping Center," said Andrew Bell, Vice President of Leasing for Kimco's Texas Region. "Their iconic brand and high-quality fashion will be an excellent addition to the offerings at our center."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

In addition to this new location, Nordstrom will also be opening another two locations in San Antonio and Houston this fall. These new locations expand the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Texas. It currently operates eight Nordstrom stores and 21 Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas, generating approximately 4,000 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Kimco Realty:

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company owned interests in 523 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 90 million square feet of gross leasable space. On Jan. 2, 2024, Kimco Realty closed the acquisition of RPT, which added 56 open-air shopping centers, comprising 13.3 million square feet of gross leasable area, to Kimco's portfolio. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company's blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sepeedeh Hashemian

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.