Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Jacksonville Beach, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Jacksonville Beach can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 30,000 square-foot store will be located in South Beach Regional, a popular shopping center that includes other retailers such as Trader Joe's, Home Depot, Ulta and more. South Beach Regional is owned and managed by Regency Centers and is ideally located off of A1A and J. Turner Bulter Blvd. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate 18 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Florida. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

"We are thrilled to have Nordstrom Rack open their second Jacksonville-area location at our South Beach Regional center," said Eric Apple, Leasing Agent. "The addition perfectly complements the shopping center's strong merchandising mix and provides an additional community favorite shopping destination serving the greater Beaches area and eastern Jacksonville communities."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

