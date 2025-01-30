Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Lake Grove, NY

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Lake Grove, NY in fall 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Lake Grove community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the New York market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."



The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in Smith Haven Plaza, a popular shopping center that includes a Trader Joes, Old Navy, Athleta, Ulta Beauty, Men's Wearhouse, and more. Smith Haven Plaza is owned by Breslin Realty & Colin Development and is located on NY State Route 347, between Moriches Road & New Moriches Road.

"We are very excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Smith Haven Plaza in Lake Grove, NY, and share their confidence in this location," said Robert Delavale, Breslin Realty Development Corp. Vice President & Director of Leasing. "Smith Haven Plaza has the co- tenancy that Nordstrom was seeking in the market to complement their strong brand reputation and loyal customer base. We look forward to their addition to this busy shopping center and the enhancement they bring to our existing dynamic retail mix."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.



This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in New York. It currently operates five Nordstrom stores and 10 Nordstrom Rack stores in New York, generating more than 1,900 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

Breslin Realty Development Corp. develops, leases and manages properties occupied by a successful mix of national, regional, and local retailers. Since 1953, Breslin Realty Development Corp. has grown from a small retail brokerage office to a multi-faceted commercial real estate company with extensive expertise in land planning, development, tenant relationships, landlord representation, real estate appraisal, creative financing, property management, and construction. Today, the company manages a portfolio of commercial properties totaling over ten million square feet. For more information about BRDC, our portfolio and diversified group of services, please visit us at www.breslinrealty.com

