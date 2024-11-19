Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Lakeland, FL

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Lakeland, Florida in fall 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Lakeland community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Tampa market and introduce new customers to Nordstrom Rack."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located in Lakeside Village, a popular shopping center that includes prominent retailers like Kohl's, Books-A-Million, and Belk, along with entertainment options such as CMX Cinemas. Lakeside Village is owned and managed by Continental Realty Corporation and is ideally located off Harden Boulevard and Polk Parkway.

"We are thrilled that Nordstrom Rack is joining Lakeside Village," said Kristina K. O'Keefe, Vice President of the Commercial Division for Continental Realty Corporation. "As a premier open-air lifestyle center in Lakeland, Florida, Lakeside Village is dedicated to offering quality experiences, and the addition of Nordstrom Rack will provide our community with even more exceptional shopping options. Their iconic brand perfectly complements our curated mix of retailers, restaurants, and entertainment, further solidifying Lakeside Village as a favorite destination for both locals and visitors."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Florida. It currently operates six Nordstrom stores and 19 Nordstrom Rack stores in Florida, generating more than 2,800 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Lakeside Village

Lakeside Village, located in Lakeland, Florida, is an open-air lifestyle center offering a curated mix of retailers, restaurants, and entertainment options. Serving as a community hub for both locals and visitors, Lakeside Village provides an inviting atmosphere for shopping, dining, and events. Owned and managed by Continental Realty Corporation, the center is part of a diversified portfolio comprising over eight million square feet of commercial space and more than 9,500 apartment homes across 12 states, with a portfolio value exceeding $4 billion.

