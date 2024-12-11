Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Lubbock, Texas

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Lubbock, Texas in fall 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Lubbock community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Lubbock market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located in West End Center, a popular shopping center that includes Costco, Nike Factory Outlet, Bass Pro Shops, World Market, Marshalls | HomeGoods, and many others. West End Center is owned and managed by GRACO Real Estate Development and is ideally located off West Loop 289 and 34th Street in Lubbock, Texas.

"We are thrilled to bring Nordstrom Rack to West End Center in Lubbock, Texas," said Gary Andrews, Vice President, GRACO Real Estate Development, Inc. "The addition of Nordstrom Rack to the South Plains region reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing top-quality retail experiences to our community, and we are excited to have them as one of our retail partners."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Texas. It currently operates eight Nordstrom stores and 23 Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas, generating more than 3,700 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About GRACO

GRACO, a full-service commercial real estate company headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, has developed more than four million square feet of retail, restaurant, and office space across Texas and the U.S. GRACO offers brokerage, leasing, construction, and property management services across its portfolio.

