Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Manalapan Township

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Manalapan Township, New Jersey in spring 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Manalapan Township community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 26,000-square-foot store will be located in Manalapan Commons, a popular shopping center that includes Best Buy, Panera Bread, Five Below, PetSmart and Raymour & Flanigan. Manalapan Commons is owned and managed by Urban Edge Properties and is ideally located off of Route 9 and Craig Road.

"Nordstrom Rack brings fashion to this center for the first time, broadening its appeal to the surrounding community," said Leigh Lyons, SVP of Leasing for Urban Edge. "We received interest from several large tenants before deciding to proceed with Nordstrom, supporting our view that Manalapan Commons as is a prime retail location in the trade area."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in New Jersey. The company operates four Nordstrom stores and nine Nordstrom Rack stores in New Jersey, generating more than 1,500 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated nearly $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE-listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. For further information, please visit https://www.uedge.com.

