Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Mason, OH

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Mason, Ohio.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Mason, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Mason can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 30,000 square foot Nordstrom Rack will be located at Deerfield Towne Center. Strategically positioned a few miles north of the I-71/I-275 interchange, Deerfield Towne Center is home to a carefully curated collection of specialty retail, upscale grocery and restaurants, including Whole Foods, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, White House Black Market and Panera Bread. The shopping center is owned and managed by RPT Realty. With the addition of this new location and a location opening in Macedonia, Ohio in spring 2024, Nordstrom will operate eight Nordstrom Rack stores and three Nordstrom stores in Ohio. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Deerfield Towne Center. The addition of Nordstrom Rack greatly enhances the overall merchandising mix by adding a strong traffic generator and impactful fashion user to the center," said Rich Bevis, Vice President of Leasing for RPT.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.7 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

