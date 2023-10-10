Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Mooresville, North Carolina

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Mooresville, North Carolina.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Mooresville, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Mooresville can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 28,000 square-foot store will be located in Mooresville Crossing, a popular shopping center that includes Best Buy, Barnes & Noble and Ulta Beauty. Mooresville Crossing is owned and managed by Kimco Realty and is ideally located off of River Hwy & Morrison Plantation Pkwy. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate three Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in North Carolina. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

"We are delighted that Nordstrom Rack is joining Mooresville Crossing," stated Dan Gibson, VP of Leasing for Kimco's Southeast Region. "Their iconic brand and its high-quality fashion will be an excellent addition to the offerings at our center."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated nearly $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Kimco Realty ®

Kimco Realty® is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y., that is North America's largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets. The company's portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Herrin

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.