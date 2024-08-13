Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Morrisville, North Carolina

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Morrisville, North Carolina in spring 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Morrisville community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Raleigh market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 25,000-square-foot store will be located in Park West Village, a popular shopping center that includes Target, Trader Joe's and Michaels. Park West Village is owned and managed by CASTO and is ideally located at the convergence of Chapel Hill Road, Cary Parkway and Morrisville Parkway.

"As we continue to enhance and elevate the Park West Village experience, we are excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack and the exceptional style and value associated with the brand," said Shannon Dixon, EVP at CASTO Southeast Realty Services. "This exciting addition aligns with our vision of Park West Village as a premier lifestyle hub where visitors can shop, stroll and experience it all."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

In addition to this new location, Nordstrom will also be opening three additional locations in Mooresville, Raleigh and Matthews this fall and next spring. These new locations expand the company's physical footprint and economic impact in North Carolina. It currently operates two Nordstrom stores and two Nordstrom Rack stores in North Carolina, generating more than 650 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About CASTO

CASTO, a fully integrated real estate organization since 1926, is a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multifamily residences, commercial shopping centers and office buildings. CASTO's growing portfolio currently includes over 6,200 multifamily units and over 26 million square feet of commercial property located throughout the midwestern and southeastern United States. CASTO is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and serves a variety of clients from five offices in Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. To learn more about CASTO, visit castoinfo.com.

