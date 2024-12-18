Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Nashua, NH

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Nashua, New Hampshire in spring 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Nashua community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the New England market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location, "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 30,000 -square-foot store will be located in Royal Ridge Center, a popular shopping center that includes Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post, HomeGoods, PetSmart, The Paper Store, and more. Royal Ridge Center is leased and managed by Wilder, a Boston-based premier retail real estate firm, and is ideally located in the region's busiest retail hub commercial corridor of southern New Hampshire, minutes from Route 3.

"We are excited to collaborate closely with the Nordstrom Rack team to ensure a highly successful opening here in Nashua," said Paige Quigley, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Wilder. "We believe that Nordstrom Rack will attract more visitors to our center and offer guests access to high-quality brands at affordable prices."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Royal Ridge Center," said Gary Robinson, Senior Vice President, Leasing, Wilder. "This exciting addition underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, retail experiences while reinforcing our dedication to serving the community. We believe that Nordstrom Rack will complement our existing lineup beautifully, making Royal Ridge Center an even more vibrant and appealing destination for all."

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in New Hampshire.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Wilder

Wilder is a premier Boston-based real estate development, management, and leasing firm specializing in the positioning of retail properties. Privately held and owner-managed, Wilder's mission continues to be to create vibrant shopping places that meet and exceed the expectations of customers, retailers, and investors. From lifestyle centers and urban properties to community centers and mixed-use developments, Wilder has developed, managed, and leased over 20 million square feet of retail properties throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company continues to have a diverse portfolio of properties throughout the East Coast, including Greater Boston's Arsenal Yards, Silver Spring Square in Pennsylvania, and Daniels Marketplace in Fort Myers, Florida.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Manuela Uscher

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.