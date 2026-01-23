Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Park City, UT

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Park City, UT in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Park City community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Salt Lake City market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The new store will be located at Junction Commons, a popular shopping center that includes Nike, Columbia, Ulta, and Shake Shack. Junction Commons is owned by Singerman Real Estate and is located off I-80 at Kimball Junction.

"We are excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Junction Commons," said Adam Greenebaum, Senior Vice President of Singerman Real Estate. "The addition of Nordstrom Rack further solidifies Junction Commons' position as a premier shopping destination and reflects the continued success and appeal of the Park City market. We look forward to Nordstrom Rack becoming an integral part of the community and contributing to the project's ongoing evolution and long-term success."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Utah. It currently operates two Nordstrom stores and four Nordstrom Rack stores in Utah, generating more than 500 jobs statewide.

About Junction Commons

Junction Commons is a 319,661 square foot outdoor shopping destination located in the Park City resort community in Utah. This unique retail destination features local boutiques, full-line national retailers, outlet concepts, restaurants and other service-related businesses. Junction Commons is a popular shopping destination for tourists and locals alike featuring 60 retailers including name brands like: Coach, Columbia Factory, Abercrombie & Fitch, J.Crew Factory, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike Factory Store, Le Creuset and many more. For more information, visit junctioncommons.com.

