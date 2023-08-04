Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Queen Creek, Arizona

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Queen Creek, Arizona.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Queen Creek, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Queen Creek can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 28,000 square-foot store will be located in Queen Creek Marketplace, a popular shopping center that includes Target, Trader Joe's, Harkins Theatres, Dave & Buster's and Total Wine. Queen Creek Marketplace is owned and managed by Vestar and is located off the southwest corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Loop Roads. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate ten Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Arizona. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Queen Creek Marketplace. They are the perfect addition to our well blended tenant mix and expect they will be well received by our growing community. Queen Creek Marketplace is positioned well in terms of overall traffic and activity and continues to expand and grow, seeing 7.6 million visits to the center annually. Retailers recognize the continued growth in housing and development within the Town of Queen Creek and are enthusiastic about the future," said Angela Manca, Property Manager at Queen Creek Marketplace.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.7 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Vestar

Vestar has over 30 million square feet currently under operation and management. Vestar is responsible for creating many of the largest and most successful open-air retail centers with a conscientious approach to developing community-oriented and environmentally sensitive properties.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

