Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Rockville, MD

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Rockville, MD in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Rockville community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Washington D.C. market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 26,000-square-foot store will be located at Congressional Plaza, a popular shopping center that includes Athleta, Barnes and Noble and local favorite Taco Bamba. Congressional Plaza is owned and managed by Federal Realty Investment Trust and is ideally located off of Rockville Pike (Route 355) and Halpine Road.

"We are delighted to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Rockville's Congressional Plaza," said Christian Melgard, Vice President, Federal. "Congressional Plaza has been the shopping destination of choice along Rockville Pike for decades. Nordstrom Rack will be a strong complement to our boutique fitness offerings at FITRow (Orangetheory, Pure Barre and Core Power Yoga), as well as the mix of national and local shopping, dining, and service brands. This highly-desirable retail addition further elevates the exceptional experience we offer our customers."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Maryland. It currently operates three Nordstrom stores and six Nordstrom Rack stores in Maryland, generating more than 1,000 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $3 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Congressional Plaza:

Congressional Plaza is a regional shopping destination in Rockville, owned and managed by Federal Realty Investment offering a dynamic merchandising mix including a unique collection of boutiques, grocery store, national retailers, dining destinations and FITRow, a second level collection of boutique fitness studios. Located across from the Twinbrook Metro station on Rockville Pike and Halpine Road, the property has been transformed over the past four decades to meet the needs of the surrounding community.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust:

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets and select underserved regions with strong economic and demographic fundamentals. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. This includes a portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations—such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row—which together reflect the company's ability to create distinctive, high-performing environments that serve as vibrant destinations for their communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,500 tenants in 27 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,000 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 58 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. The company is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Manuela Uscher

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.