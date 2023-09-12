Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in San Diego, CA

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in San Diego, California.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in San Diego, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in San Diego can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 26,000 square-foot store will be located in Clairemont Town Square, a popular shopping center that includes Burlington, Vons, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Reading Cinemas and more. Clairemont Town Square is owned and managed by Merlone Geier Partners and is ideally located off Clairemont Drive and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. With the addition of this new location and 10 other announced store openings, Nordstrom will operate 68 Nordstrom Rack stores, 22 Nordstrom stores, 5 Nordstrom Locals and one asos | Nordstrom in California. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

"Clairemont Town Square is a community favorite for shopping, dining and socializing. The exciting addition of Nordstrom Rack to our already diverse collection of retailers will offer visitors an even more vibrant and complete experience," said Taylor Pham, Vice President, Merlone Geier Partners.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.7 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Merlone Geier Partners

Merlone Geier Partners is a vertically integrated and regionally focused firm. We invest in West Coast retail properties and actively perform our own leasing, property management, construction management, design and capital formation. We have acquired, to date, more than 170 West Coast properties representing in excess of 28.6 million square feet. Our firm – managed by Peter J. Merlone, Bradley A. Geier, Scott A. McPherson, Gabriela F. Parcella and Jonathan C. Lischke – has raised more than $4.5 billion of discretionary institutional equity capital over the past 30 years. We provide our institutional investors the opportunity for attractive risk-adjusted returns through active real estate management, including leasing, redevelopment and densification. For more information, visit our website .

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

