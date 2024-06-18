Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Tarzana, California

SEATTLE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Tarzana, California in fall 2024.

"We look forward to being a part of the Tarzana community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Los Angeles market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in Village Walk, a popular shopping center that includes a LA Fitness, among other prominent retailers. Village Walk is managed by Chicago-based Pine Tree and ideally located off Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Village Walk's strong lineup of retailers," said Michael Slusky, EVP, Director of Leasing for Pine Tree. "The addition of Nordstrom Rack will offer consumers high quality items at a great value, further enhancing the shopping center's offerings and cementing its place as an essential retail destination within the community."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in California. The company currently operates 26 Nordstrom stores and 65 Nordstrom Rack stores in California, generating approximately 14,000 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

Pine Tree is a Chicago-based vertically integrated retail real estate company. Founded in 1995, the company currently owns or operates nearly $2.5B and 12 million square feet of open-air retail across the United States. Pine Tree has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

