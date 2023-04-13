Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Wheaton, Illinois

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Wheaton, Illinois.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Wheaton, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Wheaton can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 29,000 square-foot store will be located in Danada Square East, a popular shopping center that includes Whole Foods, Sierra Trading Post, Petco and J. Crew Factory. Danada Square East is managed by Mid-America Asset Management, Inc. on behalf of LaSalle Investment Management and is ideally located at the intersection of Butterfield Road & Naperville Road in Wheaton, IL. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate 16 Nordstrom Rack stores, four Nordstrom stores and one Nordstrom Last Chance store in Illinois. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

"We're thrilled that Nordstrom Rack will be opening its doors at Danada Square East," said Steven Lieb, Managing Director at LaSalle Investment Management. "As a leader in its category, we believe Nordstrom Rack will add to the already vibrant shopping experience the community has come to expect from the shopping center."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

