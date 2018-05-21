Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA

The 25,000-square-foot store at The Vineyards at Porter Ranch is scheduled to open in spring 2019 and will be part of a new mixed-use shopping and entertainment destination that features 335,000-square-feet of commercial space. Other retailers in the shopping center include Whole Foods Market, AMC Theatres and ULTA Beauty. The Vineyards at Porter Ranch is located just off the 118 Freeway in the hills overlooking Los Angeles.

Nordstrom Rack will also open a 23,640-square-foot location at Plaza El Segundo in fall 2019 alongside retailers including Whole Foods Market, Dick's Sporting Goods and DryBar. Plaza El Segundo is located off the 405 Freeway on Sepulveda Boulevard in El Segundo and adjacent to beach communities including Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach.

"We want to serve our customers in convenient, accessible locations, and are excited to introduce two new Nordstrom Rack stores in Los Angeles county at The Vineyards at Porter Ranch and Plaza El Segundo," said Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We look forward to bringing the great Nordstrom brands our customers expect at great prices when we open these stores in 2019."

In addition to Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom operates 15 full-line stores in the state, and began serving California customers in 1981 with its store in Fashion Valley in San Diego.

"Nordstrom Rack will be part of a sophisticated, pedestrian-oriented retail experience serving as a central gathering spot for a dynamic area of Southern California. We are thrilled that Nordstrom is part of our exciting vision at The Vineyards at Porter Ranch," said John Love, Vice President for Shapell Properties Inc.

"Having the popular Nordstrom Rack at Plaza El Segundo is very exciting to us. Plaza El Segundo is one of the South Bay's primary shopping destinations and Nordstrom Rack will provide an incredible addition that provides value, fashion and convenience for our customers," said Jeff Kreshek, Senior Vice President of Leasing for Federal Realty.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering customers a wide selection of on-trend apparel, accessories and shoes at an everyday savings of up to 70 percent off regular prices. The Rack carries merchandise from Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com, as well as specially purchased items from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom. The Rack is the number one largest source of new customers to Nordstrom and serves as a great introduction for new customers who may have never shopped at one of Nordstrom, Inc.'s full-line stores. Nordstromrack.com, which operates on a shared platform with its online private sale site, HauteLook.

