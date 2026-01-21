Nordstrom Rack to Relocate Downtown Seattle Store

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . announced plans to relocate its Nordstrom Rack Downtown Seattle store to 601 Pine St. The new store is scheduled to open in spring 2027.

"We're excited to welcome customers to our beautiful new downtown Seattle location, which features convenient street access and an enhanced shopping experience," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "Seattle has been our company's home for more than a century, and we're proud to continue serving this community with our selection of great brands at great prices. Customers can also take advantage of services like online order pickup from Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, along with easy returns."

The 39,000-square-foot store will be located at 601 Pine St., a historic building owned by a local partnership led by Mike Hess and centrally located at Sixth Avenue and Pine Street in the core of downtown Seattle.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to activate this key corner of Seattle's retail core," said Joanna Callahan, partner at Hess Callahan Group. "Partnering with Nordstrom Rack has been wonderful, and we are working hard to fill the rest of the building with exciting co-tenants."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.



The company currently operates six Nordstrom stores and 12 Nordstrom Rack stores in Washington, generating more than 2,450 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Hess Lacey Investments, LLC and Pine 1929 Partners, LLC

The purchaser of the property is Hess Lacey Investments, LLC and Pine 1929 Partners, LLC, as Tenants in Common. The partnership is led by Mike Hess and includes Joanna Callahan. Mike has 40+ years of retail experience, though he has recently focused on sustainable, award-winning office buildings in the Fremont and Northlake sub-market.

