Nordstrom Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

SEATTLE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported a first quarter net loss of $39 million, or loss per share of $0.24, and loss before interest and taxes of $21 million.

For the first quarter ended May 4, 2024, net sales increased 5.1 percent versus the same period in fiscal 2023, and total Company comparable sales increased 3.8 percent. Gross merchandise value ("GMV") increased 4.9 percent. First quarter net sales include a 75 basis point negative impact from the wind-down of Canadian operations. During the quarter, Nordstrom banner net sales increased 0.6 percent and comparable sales increased 1.8 percent. Net sales for Nordstrom Rack increased 13.8 percent and comparable sales increased 7.9 percent.

"The positive sales growth we saw across the company in the first quarter is very encouraging, and we're particularly excited about the progress that our Rack banner is making," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. "While we're pleased with our topline growth, profitability fell short of our expectations. Looking ahead, our strong sales performance gives us momentum heading into the rest of the year and the confidence to reaffirm our 2024 guidance."

In the first quarter, active, kids' apparel and women's apparel had strong double-digit growth versus 2023, and beauty increased by high single-digits.

"We're set up well going forward in regards to the health of our inventory, both in managing levels and providing compelling content with good sell-through," said Pete Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom, Inc. "As we reflect on the legacy that our dad left behind, we've been reminded of his firmly held and consistent values—especially his commitment to serving our customers. Those values have been integral to Nordstrom's growth, and they remain at the core of the decisions we make as a company. We want to thank our teams for bringing our values to life as we stay focused on our priorities for 2024."

As previously announced, on May 22, 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on June 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 SUMMARY

Total Company net sales increased 5.1 percent and comparable sales increased 3.8 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2023. GMV increased 4.9 percent. The wind-down of Canadian operations had a negative impact on total Company net sales of 75 basis points, as the first quarter of 2023 included one month of Canadian sales.

Nordstrom banner net sales increased 0.6 percent and comparable sales increased 1.8 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2023. GMV increased 0.3 percent. The wind-down of Canadian operations had a negative impact on Nordstrom banner net sales of 110 basis points.

Nordstrom Rack banner net sales increased 13.8 percent and comparable sales increased 7.9 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2023.

Digital sales decreased 0.2 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2023. Digital sales represented 34 percent of total sales during the quarter.

Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 31.6 percent decreased 225 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2023. The strength in first quarter sales drove strong gross profit and leverage, which were more than offset primarily by timing matters related to both higher loyalty activity and reserves, as well as external theft in the Company's transportation network and inventory cleanup in the Company's supply chain as facilities are consolidated.

Ending inventory decreased 6.3 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2023, versus a 5.1 percent increase in sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, of 35.8 percent decreased 20 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2023, primarily due to leverage on higher sales and improvements in variable costs in supply chain and across the business, partially offset by higher labor costs.

Loss before interest and taxes was $21 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with loss before interest and taxes of $259 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") of $50 million in the first quarter of 2023 excluded one-time charges of $309 million related to the wind-down of Canadian operations. 1

in the first quarter of 2024, compared with loss before interest and taxes of during the same period in fiscal 2023. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") of in the first quarter of 2023 excluded one-time charges of related to the wind-down of Canadian operations. Interest expense, net, of $27 million decreased from $28 million during the same period in fiscal 2023.

decreased from during the same period in fiscal 2023. Income tax benefit was $9 million , or 17.5 percent of pretax loss, compared with income tax benefit of $82 million , or 28.6 percent of pretax loss, in the same period in fiscal 2023. The effective tax rate decreased in the first quarter of 2024, compared with the same period in fiscal 2023, primarily due to nonrecurring tax benefits related to the wind-down of Canadian operations in 2023. Excluding the impacts of the Canada wind-down, the rate decrease was due to the impact of unfavorable stock-based compensation on pretax loss in 2024, compared with pretax earnings in 2023.

, or 17.5 percent of pretax loss, compared with income tax benefit of , or 28.6 percent of pretax loss, in the same period in fiscal 2023. The effective tax rate decreased in the first quarter of 2024, compared with the same period in fiscal 2023, primarily due to nonrecurring tax benefits related to the wind-down of Canadian operations in 2023. Excluding the impacts of the wind-down, the rate decrease was due to the impact of unfavorable stock-based compensation on pretax loss in 2024, compared with pretax earnings in 2023. The Company ended the first quarter with $1.2 billion in available liquidity, including $428 million in cash. The Company strengthened its financial position in April by retiring the $250 million notes that were due using cash on hand.

STORES UPDATE

During and subsequent to the first quarter of 2024, the Company opened nine stores:

City

Location

Square Footage (000s)

Timing of Opening Nordstrom Rack











Pinole, CA

Pinole Vista Crossing

23

March 7, 2024 Snellville, GA

Presidential Markets

35

March 7, 2024 Kennesaw, GA

Barrett Place

25

March 21, 2024 Macedonia, OH

Macedonia Gateway

28

April 11, 2024 Gilroy, CA

Gilroy Crossing

25

April 25, 2024 Jacksonville Beach, FL

South Beach Regional

30

May 2, 2024 Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek Marketplace

28

May 16, 2024 Elk Grove, CA

The Ridge Elk Grove

25

May 30, 2024 Wheaton, IL

Danada Square East

29

May 30, 2024

The Company has also announced plans to open the following stores:

City

Location

Square Footage (000s)

Timing of

Opening Nordstrom Rack











Oceanside, CA

Pacific Coast Plaza

31

June 6, 2024 Bay Shore, NY

Gardiner Manor Mall

24

June 13, 2024 San Mateo, CA

Bridgepointe Shopping Center

36

Fall 2024 San Diego, CA

Clairemont Town Square

26

Fall 2024 Mason, OH

Deerfield Towne Center

30

Fall 2024 San Antonio, TX

Bandera Pointe

25

Fall 2024 Mooresville, NC

Mooresville Crossing

28

Fall 2024 Franklin, TN

Cool Springs Market

24

Fall 2024 Noblesville, IN

Hamilton Town Center

25

Fall 2024 Omaha, NE

Village Pointe

30

Fall 2024 Houston, TX

Meyerland Plaza

34

Fall 2024 Fort Myers, FL

Bell Tower

31

Fall 2024 Raleigh, NC

Triangle Town Place

32

Fall 2024 Davis, CA

The Davis Collection

25

Spring 2025 Matthews, NC

Sycamore Commons

25

Spring 2025 Geneva, IL

Randall Square

25

Spring 2025 Manalapan Township, NJ

Manalapan Commons

26

Spring 2025 Apple Valley, MN

Fischer Marketplace

30

Spring 2025

The Company had the following store counts as of quarter-end:



May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Nordstrom





Nordstrom 93

94 Nordstrom Local service hubs 6

7 ASOS | Nordstrom —

1 Nordstrom Rack





Nordstrom Rack 264

243 Last Chance clearance stores 2

2 Total 365

347

Gross store square footage 26,425,000

26,259,000

FISCAL YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

The Company reaffirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 2024:

Revenue range, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 2.0 percent decline to 1.0 percent growth versus the 53-week fiscal 2023, which includes an approximately 135 basis point unfavorable impact from the 53rd week

Comparable sales range of 1.0 percent decline to 2.0 percent growth versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023

EBIT margin of 3.5 to 4.0 percent of sales

Income tax rate of approximately 27 percent

Earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.65 to $2.05 , excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any

1 Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EPS" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

NORDSTROM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited; amounts in millions, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Net sales $3,221

$3,064 Credit card revenues, net 114

117 Total revenues 3,335

3,181 Cost of sales and related buying and occupancy costs (2,203)

(2,028) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,153)

(1,103) Canada wind-down costs —

(309) Loss before interest and income taxes (21)

(259) Interest expense, net (27)

(28) Loss before income taxes (48)

(287) Income tax benefit 9

82 Net loss ($39)

($205)







Loss per share:





Basic ($0.24)

($1.27) Diluted ($0.24)

($1.27)







Weighted-average shares outstanding:





Basic 163.2

160.8 Diluted 163.2

160.8







Percent of net sales:





Gross profit 31.6 %

33.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 35.8 %

36.0 % Loss before interest and income taxes (0.6 %)

(8.5 %)

NORDSTROM, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; amounts in millions)



May 4, 2024

February 3, 2024

April 29, 2023 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $428

$628

$581 Accounts receivable, net 361

334

279 Merchandise inventories 2,095

1,888

2,237 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 334

286

414 Total current assets 3,218

3,136

3,511











Land, property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of

$8,391, $8,251 and $8,133) 3,130

3,177

3,197 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,373

1,359

1,393 Goodwill 249

249

249 Other assets 506

523

478 Total assets $8,476

$8,444

$8,828











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $1,471

$1,236

$1,674 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 302

244

246 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 245

240

249 Other current liabilities 1,117

1,102

1,236 Current portion of long-term debt —

250

249 Total current liabilities 3,135

3,072

3,654











Long-term debt, net 2,614

2,612

2,608 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,379

1,377

1,406 Other liabilities 512

535

609











Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders' equity:









Common stock, no par value: 1,000 shares authorized; 163.6, 162.4

and 161.4 shares issued and outstanding 3,437

3,418

3,372 Accumulated deficit (2,609)

(2,578)

(2,824) Accumulated other comprehensive gain 8

8

3 Total shareholders' equity 836

848

551 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $8,476

$8,444

$8,828

NORDSTROM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; amounts in millions)



Quarter Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Operating Activities





Net loss ($39)

($205) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expenses 153

144 Canada wind-down costs —

220 Right-of-use asset amortization 46

43 Deferred income taxes, net (5)

(16) Stock-based compensation expense 18

14 Other, net (8)

(25) Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Merchandise inventories (147)

(296) Other current and noncurrent assets (55)

(112) Accounts payable 165

301 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 57

(39) Lease liabilities (63)

(67) Other current and noncurrent liabilities 17

54 Net cash provided by operating activities 139

16







Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (91)

(106) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from Canada deconsolidation —

(33) Proceeds from the sale of assets and other, net 9

16 Net cash used in investing activities (82)

(123)







Financing Activities





Principal payments on long-term debt (250)

— Change in cash book overdrafts 23

29 Cash dividends paid (31)

(30) Proceeds from issuances under stock compensation plans 7

11 Other, net (6)

(9) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (257)

1







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (200)

(106) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 628

687 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $428

$581

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED EBIT, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EPS

(NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES)

(unaudited; amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

The following are key financial metrics and, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, we believe they provide useful information for evaluating our core business performance, enable comparison of financial results across periods and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS exclude certain items that we do not consider representative of our core operating performance. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA is net loss. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EBIT margin is net earnings as a percent of net sales. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EPS is diluted EPS.

Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net earnings, net earnings as a percent of net sales, operating cash flows, earnings per share, earnings per diluted share or other financial measures performed in accordance with GAAP. Our method of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from other companies' financial measures and therefore may not be comparable to methods used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA and net earnings as a percent of net sales to adjusted EBIT margin:



Quarter Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Net loss ($39)

($205) Income tax benefit (9)

(82) Interest expense, net 27

28 Loss before interest and income taxes (21)

(259) Canada wind-down costs —

309 Adjusted EBIT (21)

50 Depreciation and amortization expenses 153

144 Amortization of developer reimbursements (15)

(17) Adjusted EBITDA $117

$177







Net sales $3,221

$3,064 Net loss as a % of net sales (1.2 %)

(6.7 %) EBIT margin % (0.6 %)

(8.5 %) Adjusted EBIT margin % (0.6 %)

1.6 %

The following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS to adjusted EPS:



Quarter Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Diluted EPS ($0.24)

($1.27) Canada wind-down costs —

1.92 Income tax impact on adjustments1 —

(0.58) Adjusted EPS ($0.24)

$0.07

1 The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate for the respective non-GAAP adjustment.

NORDSTROM, INC.

SUMMARY OF NET SALES

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

Our Nordstrom brand includes Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom U.S. stores and Nordstrom Local. Nordstrom also included Canada operations prior to March 2, 2023, inclusive of Nordstrom.ca, Nordstrom Canadian stores and Nordstrom Rack Canadian stores and ASOS | Nordstrom prior to December 2023. Our Nordstrom Rack brand includes NordstromRack.com, Nordstrom Rack U.S. stores and Last Chance clearance stores. The following table summarizes net sales for the first quarter of 2024, compared with the first quarter of 2023:



Quarter Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Net sales:





Nordstrom $2,040

$2,027 Nordstrom Rack 1,181

1,037 Total net sales $3,221

$3,064







Net sales increase (decrease):





Nordstrom 0.6 %

(11.4 %) Nordstrom Rack 13.8 %

(11.9 %) Total Company 5.1 %

(11.6 %)







Digital sales as % of total net sales1 34 %

36 %

1 Sales conducted through a digital platform such as our websites or mobile apps. Digital sales may be self-guided by the customer, as in a traditional online order, or facilitated by a salesperson using a virtual styling or selling tool. Digital sales may be delivered to the customer or picked up in our Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom Rack stores or Nordstrom Local service hubs. Digital sales also includes a reserve for estimated returns.

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL ("ADJUSTED ROIC")

(NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

We believe that Adjusted ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the capital we have invested in our business to generate returns over time.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the Adjusted ROIC calculation was updated to exclude certain items that we do not consider representative of our core operating performance. Refer to non-operating related adjustments included within adjusted net operating profit after tax and adjusted average invested capital. Prior periods have been modified to conform with current period presentation.

Adjusted ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, return on assets, net earnings, total assets or other GAAP financial measures. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Adjusted ROIC is return on assets. The following shows the components to reconcile the return on assets calculation to Adjusted ROIC:



Four Quarters Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Net earnings $299

$20 Income tax expense (benefit) 86

(8) Interest expense 138

138 Earnings before interest and income tax expense 523

150







Operating lease interest1 87

85 Non-operating related adjustments2 7

387 Adjusted net operating profit 617

622 Adjusted estimated income tax expense3 (151)

(164) Adjusted net operating profit after tax $466

$458







Average total assets $8,712

$9,061 Average noncurrent deferred property incentives in excess of operating lease right-of-use

(ROU) assets4 (147)

(188) Average non-interest bearing current liabilities (2,986)

(3,203) Non-operating related adjustments5 98

122 Adjusted average invested capital $5,677

$5,792







Return on assets 3.4 %

0.2 % Adjusted ROIC 8.2 %

7.9 %

1 Operating lease interest is a component of operating lease cost recorded in occupancy costs. We add back operating lease interest for purposes of calculating adjusted net operating profit for consistency with the treatment of interest expense on our debt. 2 Non-operating related adjustments primarily included a supply chain asset impairment and related charge for the four quarters ended May 4, 2024, as well as the wind-down of our Canadian operations for the four quarters ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023. See the Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA section, as well as our 2023 Annual Report, for detailed information on certain non-operating related adjustments. 3 Adjusted estimated income tax expense is calculated by multiplying the adjusted net operating profit by the adjusted effective tax rate (which removes the impact of non-operating related adjustments) for the trailing twelve-month periods ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023. The adjusted effective tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted earnings before income taxes for the same trailing twelve-month periods. 4 For leases with property incentives that exceed the ROU assets, we reclassify the amount from assets to other current liabilities and other liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. The current and noncurrent amounts are used to reduce average total assets above, as this better reflects how we manage our business. 5 Non-operating related adjustments primarily relate to the wind-down of our Canadian operations for the trailing twelve-month periods ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023.

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED DEBT TO EBITDAR (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; dollars in millions)

Adjusted debt to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent ("EBITDAR") is one of our key financial metrics and we believe that our debt levels are best analyzed using this measure, as it provides a reflection of our creditworthiness which could impact our credit ratings and borrowing costs. This metric is calculated in accordance with the updates in our Revolver covenant and is a key component in assessing whether our revolving credit facility is secured or unsecured, as well as our ability to make dividend payments and share repurchases.

Adjusted debt to EBITDAR is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, debt to net earnings, net earnings, debt or other GAAP financial measures. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Adjusted debt to EBITDAR is debt to net earnings. The following shows the components to reconcile the debt to net earnings calculation to Adjusted debt to EBITDAR:



May 4, 2024 Debt $2,614 Operating lease liabilities 1,624 Adjusted debt $4,238





Four Quarters Ended

May 4, 2024 Net earnings $299 Income tax expense 86 Interest expense, net 104 Earnings before interest and income taxes 489



Depreciation and amortization expenses 594 Operating lease cost1 282 Amortization of developer reimbursements2 67 Other Revolver covenant adjustments3 41 Adjusted EBITDAR $1,473



Debt to Net Earnings 8.7 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.9

1 Operating lease cost is fixed rent expense, including fixed common area maintenance expense, net of developer reimbursement amortization. 2 Amortization of developer reimbursements is a non-cash reduction of operating lease cost and is therefore added back to operating lease cost for purposes of our Revolver covenant calculation. 3 Other adjusting items to reconcile net earnings to Adjusted EBITDAR as defined by our Revolver covenant include interest income, certain non-cash charges and other gains and losses where relevant. For the four quarters ended May 4, 2024, other Revolver covenant adjustments primarily included interest income and a supply chain asset impairment and related charge, partially offset by Canada wind-down adjustments. See our 2023 Annual Report for detailed information on certain non-operating related adjustments.

NORDSTROM, INC.

FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

Free Cash Flow is one of our key liquidity measures and, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, we believe it provides investors with a meaningful analysis of our ability to generate cash from our business.

Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating cash flows or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities. The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:



Quarter Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $139

$16 Capital expenditures (91)

(106) Change in cash book overdrafts 23

29 Free Cash Flow $71

($61)

