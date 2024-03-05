Nordstrom Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings

Revenue and earnings in line with fiscal 2023 outlook

Sales in both banners improve sequentially, Nordstrom Rack posts double-digit growth during quarter

Company provides fiscal 2024 outlook

SEATTLE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported fourth quarter net earnings of $134 million, or $0.82 per diluted share ("EPS"), for the 14-week quarter ended February 3, 2024. Excluding a supply chain asset impairment and related charge, the Company reported adjusted EPS of $0.96.1

For the 53-week fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, net earnings were $134 million and diluted EPS was $0.82, with earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") of $251 million, or 1.8 percent of sales. Excluding charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations reported in the first and third quarters and a supply chain asset impairment charge in the fourth quarter, adjusted EBIT was $567 million, or 4.0 percent of sales, and adjusted EPS was $2.12 for fiscal 2023.1

For the fourth quarter, total Company net sales increased 2.2 percent versus the same period in fiscal 2022, inclusive of approximately $190 million related to the 53rd week, and gross merchandise value ("GMV") increased 2.0 percent. Nordstrom banner net sales decreased 3.0 percent and GMV decreased 3.4 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Net sales for Nordstrom Rack increased 14.6 percent.

"We delivered on our 2023 guidance and are confident in our expectations for continued sales improvement and sustained profitability in 2024," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. "We're laser-focused on efforts we know will drive growth and profitability across the business over the next few years, including new Rack store openings, Nordstrom digital growth and increasing comp store sales. We have a strong team dedicated to building on our heritage of service, and we look forward to helping our customers feel good and look their best in the year ahead."

In the fourth quarter, active, beauty and women's apparel had the strongest growth versus 2022. For fiscal 2023, active and beauty had the strongest growth versus 2022.

"In 2023, we continued to make progress against the priorities we identified at the outset of the year to improve the customer experience and drive better financial results. Across both banners, we improved our merchandise assortment by effectively managing our inventory levels and investing in the products and brands we know our customers respond to," said Pete Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom, Inc. "This year, we'll build on that progress in merchandising and other green shoots across our business as we focus our efforts on our refreshed 2024 priorities."

As previously announced on February 28, 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2024, payable on March 27, 2024.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 SUMMARY

Total Company net sales in the fourth quarter increased 2.2 percent, inclusive of 460 basis points related to the 53rd week, compared with the same period in fiscal 2022. The wind-down of Canadian operations had a negative impact on total Company fourth quarter net sales of 250 basis points. GMV increased 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter and decreased 6.1 percent in fiscal 2023 when compared with the same periods in 2022. Full-year revenue for fiscal 2023, including retail sales and credit card revenues, decreased 5.4 percent.

Nordstrom banner net sales in the fourth quarter decreased 3.0 percent, inclusive of 410 basis points related to the 53rd week, compared with the same period in fiscal 2022, improving sequentially from the third quarter. The wind-down of Canadian operations had a negative impact on Nordstrom banner fourth quarter net sales of 355 basis points. GMV decreased 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter and decreased 8.5 percent in fiscal 2023 when compared with the same periods in 2022.

Nordstrom Rack banner net sales in the fourth quarter increased 14.6 percent, inclusive of 580 basis points related to the 53rd week, compared with the same period in fiscal 2022, improving sequentially from the third quarter.

Digital sales in the fourth quarter decreased 1.7 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2022. Digital sales represented 38 percent of total sales during the quarter and 36 percent of sales for the fiscal year.

Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 34.4 percent increased 125 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2022 due to lower markdowns, lower buying and occupancy costs and leverage on higher sales.

Ending inventory decreased 2.7 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2022, versus a 2.2 percent increase in sales.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, as a percentage of net sales, of 32.4 percent increased 85 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2022, primarily due to higher labor costs and a supply chain asset impairment charge, partially offset by improvements in variable costs from supply chain efficiencies and leverage on higher sales. Excluding the $32 million supply chain asset impairment and related charge, adjusted SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, were 31.6 percent.

EBIT was $215 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $187 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBIT of $247 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded a supply chain asset impairment charge. EBIT was $251 million for fiscal 2023, and adjusted EBIT of $567 million excluded charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations reported in the first and third quarters and a supply chain asset impairment charge in the fourth quarter. EBIT margin and adjusted EBIT margin for the quarter were 5.0 percent and 5.7 percent of sales, respectively. EBIT margin and adjusted EBIT margin for the fiscal year were 1.8 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with during the same period in fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBIT of for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded a supply chain asset impairment charge. EBIT was for fiscal 2023, and adjusted EBIT of excluded charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations reported in the first and third quarters and a supply chain asset impairment charge in the fourth quarter. EBIT margin and adjusted EBIT margin for the quarter were 5.0 percent and 5.7 percent of sales, respectively. EBIT margin and adjusted EBIT margin for the fiscal year were 1.8 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively. Interest expense, net, of $26 million decreased from $27 million during the same period in fiscal 2022.

Income tax expense during the fourth quarter was $55 million, or 29.1 percent of pretax earnings, compared with $41 million, or 25.2 percent of pretax earnings, in the same period of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to unfavorable provision-to-return adjustments recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with the same quarter in fiscal 2022. The full-year income tax rate was 8.6 percent. Excluding a 1,640 basis point combined favorable impact from the one-time Canada charges and the supply chain asset impairment charge, the full-year income tax rate would be 25.0 percent.

, or 29.1 percent of pretax earnings, compared with , or 25.2 percent of pretax earnings, in the same period of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to unfavorable provision-to-return adjustments recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with the same quarter in fiscal 2022. The full-year income tax rate was 8.6 percent. Excluding a 1,640 basis point combined favorable impact from the one-time charges and the supply chain asset impairment charge, the full-year income tax rate would be 25.0 percent. The Company ended the year with $1.4 billion in available liquidity, including $628 million in cash.

STORES UPDATE

During fiscal 2023, the Company opened or relocated 20 stores:

City

Location

Square Footage (000s)

Timing of Opening Nordstrom Rack











Los Angeles, CA

NOHO West

26

April 13, 2023 Clovis, CA

Clovis Crossing

31

April 13, 2023 Delray Beach, FL

Delray Place

26

May 11, 2023 Chattanooga, TN

The Terrace at Hamilton Place

24

May 18, 2023 Las Vegas, NV

Best in the West

31

May 18, 2023 Birmingham, AL

The Summit (relocation from River Ridge)

27

May 25, 2023 Wichita, KS

Bradley Fair

28

May 25, 2023 San Clemente, CA

San Clemente Plaza

32

May 25, 2023 Aurora, CO

Southlands

29

August 17, 2023 Olympia, WA

Cooper Point Marketplace

32

September 7, 2023 San Antonio, TX

Northwoods

35

September 7, 2023 Union Gap, WA

Valley Mall

28

September 14, 2023 Salem, OR

Willamette Town Center

25

September 21, 2023 Visalia, CA

Sequoia Mall

29

October 5, 2023 Denton, TX

Denton Crossing

25

October 5, 2023 Overland Park, KS

Overland Crossing

27

October 12, 2023 Allen, TX

The Village at Allen

29

October 19, 2023 San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO Promenade

24

October 26, 2023 Sacramento, CA

The Promenade at Sacramento Gateway

26

October 26, 2023 Anaheim Hills, CA

Anaheim Hills Festival

24

November 9, 2023

The Company has also announced plans to open the following stores:

City

Location

Square Footage (000s)

Timing of Opening Nordstrom Rack











Pinole, CA

Pinole Vista Crossing

23

Spring 2024 Kennesaw, GA

Barrett Place

25

Spring 2024 Elk Grove, CA

The Ridge Elk Grove

25

Spring 2024 Gilroy, CA

Gilroy Crossing

25

Spring 2024 Oceanside, CA

Pacific Coast Plaza

31

Spring 2024 Wheaton, IL

Danada Square East

29

Spring 2024 Snellville, GA

Presidential Markets

35

Spring 2024 Macedonia, OH

Macedonia Gateway

28

Spring 2024 Jacksonville Beach, FL

South Beach Regional

30

Spring 2024 Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek Marketplace

28

Spring 2024 Bay Shore, NY

Gardiner Manor Mall

24

Spring 2024 San Mateo, CA

Bridgepointe Shopping Center

36

Fall 2024 San Diego, CA

Clairemont Town Square

26

Fall 2024 Mason, OH

Deerfield Towne Center

30

Fall 2024 San Antonio, TX

Bandera Pointe

25

Fall 2024 Mooresville, NC

Mooresville Crossing

28

Fall 2024 Franklin, TN

Cool Springs Market

24

Fall 2024 Noblesville, IN

Hamilton Town Center

25

Fall 2024 Omaha, NE

Village Pointe

30

Fall 2024 Houston, TX

Meyerland Plaza

34

Fall 2024 Fort Myers, FL

Bell Tower

31

Fall 2024 Raleigh, NC

Triangle Town Place

32

Fall 2024 Davis, CA

The Davis Collection

25

Spring 2025 Matthews, NC

Sycamore Commons

25

Spring 2025 Geneva, IL

Randall Square

25

Spring 2025 Manalapan Township, NJ

Manalapan Commons

26

Spring 2025

The Company had the following store counts as of quarter-end:



February 3, 2024

January 28, 2023 Nordstrom





Nordstrom – U.S. 93

94 Nordstrom – Canada —

6 Nordstrom Local service hubs 6

7 ASOS | Nordstrom —

1 Nordstrom Rack





Nordstrom Rack – U.S. 258

241 Nordstrom Rack – Canada —

7 Last Chance clearance stores 2

2 Total 359

358

Gross store square footage 26,259,000

27,571,000

During the fourth quarter, the Company closed one ASOS | Nordstrom store and one Nordstrom Rack store.

FISCAL YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

The Company expects fiscal 2024 to be a year of continued momentum in its growth and profitability drivers, including opening new Rack stores, growing Nordstrom banner digital sales and driving comparable store sales across both banners. As such, the Company is providing the following financial outlook for fiscal 2024:

Revenue range, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 2.0 percent decline to 1.0 percent growth versus the 53-week fiscal 2023, which includes an approximately 135 basis point unfavorable impact from the 53rd week

Comparable sales range of 1.0 percent decline to 2.0 percent growth versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023 3

EBIT margin of 3.5 to 4.0 percent of sales

Income tax rate of approximately 27 percent

EPS of $1.65 to $2.05 , excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any

The 53rd week in fiscal 2023 creates a timing shift in the 4-5-4 calendar for fiscal 2024 that is expected to impact comparisons to the prior year.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company's senior management will host a conference call to provide a business update and to discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results and fiscal year 2024 outlook at 4:45 p.m. EST today. To listen to the live call online and view the speakers' prepared remarks and the conference call slides, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at investor.nordstrom.com . An archived webcast with the speakers' prepared remarks and the conference call slides will be available in the Quarterly Results section for one year. Interested parties may also dial 201-689-8354. A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering Conference ID 13744568, until the close of business on March 12, 2024.

Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest "forward-looking" information (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. The words "will," "may," "designed to," "outlook," "believes," "should," "targets," "anticipates," "assumptions," "plans," "expects" or "expectations," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts," "guidance" and similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The Company also may provide forward-looking statements in oral statements or other written materials released to the public. All statements contained or incorporated in this press release or in any other public statements that address such future events or expectations are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, its Form 10-Qs for the fiscal quarters ended April 29, 2023, July 29, 2023 and October 28, 2023, and our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, to be filed with the SEC on or about March 15, 2024. In addition, forward-looking statements contained in this release may be impacted by the actual outcome of events or occurrences related to the wind-down of business operations in Canada. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances. In addition, the actual timing, price, manner and amounts of future share repurchases, if any, will be subject to the discretion of our board of directors, contractual commitments, market and economic conditions and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

1 Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EPS" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. 2 Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EPS" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. 3 Comparable sales are calculated as GMV, excluding the impact of estimated adjustments for future customer returns and breakage from gift cards and Nordy Club points and Notes, for our digital platform and stores that have been open for over 13 full months and not closed during the period. The 53rd week is not included in comparable sales calculations.

NORDSTROM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited; amounts in millions, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Net sales $4,293 $4,200

$14,219 $15,092 Credit card revenues, net 127 119

474 438 Total revenues 4,420 4,319

14,693 15,530 Cost of sales and related buying and occupancy costs (2,815) (2,807)

(9,303) (10,019) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,390) (1,325)

(4,855) (5,046) Canada wind-down costs — —

(284) — Earnings before interest and income taxes 215 187

251 465 Interest expense, net (26) (27)

(104) (128) Earnings before income taxes 189 160

147 337 Income tax expense (55) (41)

(13) (92) Net earnings $134 $119

$134 $245











Earnings per share:









Basic $0.83 $0.75

$0.83 $1.53 Diluted $0.82 $0.74

$0.82 $1.51











Weighted-average shares outstanding:









Basic 162.5 160.1

161.8 160.1 Diluted 164.6 161.6

163.4 162.1











Percent of net sales:









Gross profit 34.4 % 33.2 %

34.6 % 33.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 32.4 % 31.5 %

34.2 % 33.4 % Earnings before interest and income taxes 5.0 % 4.5 %

1.8 % 3.1 %

NORDSTROM, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; amounts in millions)



February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $628 $687 Accounts receivable, net 334 265 Merchandise inventories 1,888 1,941 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 286 316 Total current assets 3,136 3,209





Land, property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $8,251 and $8,289) 3,177 3,351 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,359 1,470 Goodwill 249 249 Other assets 523 466 Total assets $8,444 $8,745





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $1,236 $1,238 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 244 291 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 240 258 Other current liabilities 1,102 1,203 Current portion of long-term debt 250 — Total current liabilities 3,072 2,990





Long-term debt, net 2,612 2,856 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,377 1,526 Other liabilities 535 634





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity:



Common stock, no par value: 1,000 shares authorized; 162.4 and 160.1 shares issued and outstanding 3,418 3,353 Accumulated deficit (2,578) (2,588) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 8 (26) Total shareholders' equity 848 739 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $8,444 $8,745

NORDSTROM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; amounts in millions)



Year Ended

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Operating Activities



Net earnings $134 $245 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization expenses 586 604 Canada wind-down costs 207 — Asset impairment 30 80 Right-of-use asset amortization 184 185 Deferred income taxes, net (60) (83) Stock-based compensation expense 52 59 Other, net (71) (46) Change in operating assets and liabilities:



Merchandise inventories (61) 265 Other current and noncurrent assets (39) (1) Accounts payable 40 (190) Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits (42) (94) Lease liabilities (272) (269) Other current and noncurrent liabilities (67) 191 Net cash provided by operating activities 621 946





Investing Activities



Capital expenditures (569) (473) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from Canada deconsolidation (33) — Proceeds from the sale of assets and other, net 31 80 Net cash used in investing activities (571) (393)





Financing Activities



Proceeds from revolving line of credit — 100 Payments on revolving line of credit — (100) Change in cash book overdrafts 2 (14) Cash dividends paid (123) (119) Payments for repurchase of common stock (1) (62) Proceeds from issuances under stock compensation plans 20 29 Other, net (7) (20) Net cash used in financing activities (109) (186)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — (2) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (59) 365 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 687 322 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $628 $687

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED EBIT, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN

AND ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES)

(unaudited; amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

The following are key financial metrics and, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, we believe they provide useful information for evaluating our core business performance, enable comparison of financial results across periods and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS exclude certain items that we do not consider representative of our core operating performance. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA is net earnings. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EBIT margin is net earnings as a percent of net sales. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EPS is diluted EPS.

Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net earnings, net earnings as a percent of net sales, operating cash flows, earnings per share, earnings per diluted share or other financial measures performed in accordance with GAAP. Our method of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from other companies' financial measures and therefore may not be comparable to methods used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA and net earnings as a percent of net sales to adjusted EBIT margin:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Net earnings $134 $119

$134 $245 Income tax expense 55 41

13 92 Interest expense, net 26 27

104 128 Earnings before interest and income taxes 215 187

251 465 Supply chain asset impairment and related charges 32 —

32 70 Canada wind-down costs — —

284 — Trunk Club wind-down costs — —

— 18 Gain on sale of interest in a corporate office building — —

— (51) Adjusted EBIT 247 187

567 502 Depreciation and amortization expenses 156 151

586 604 Amortization of developer reimbursements (17) (17)

(69) (72) Adjusted EBITDA $386 $321

$1,084 $1,034











Net sales $4,293 $4,200

$14,219 $15,092 Net earnings as a % of net sales 3.1 % 2.8 %

0.9 % 1.6 % EBIT margin % 5.0 % 4.5 %

1.8 % 3.1 % Adjusted EBIT margin % 5.7 % 4.5 %

4.0 % 3.3 %

The following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS to adjusted EPS:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Diluted EPS $0.82 $0.74

$0.82 $1.51 Supply chain asset impairment and related charges 0.19 —

0.19 0.44 Canada wind-down costs — —

1.74 — Trunk Club wind-down costs — —

— 0.11 Gain on sale of interest in a corporate office building — —

— (0.31) Income tax impact on adjustments1 (0.05) —

(0.63) (0.06) Adjusted EPS $0.96 $0.74

$2.12 $1.69





1 The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate for the respective non-GAAP adjustment.

NORDSTROM, INC.

SUMMARY OF NET SALES

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

Our Nordstrom brand includes Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom U.S. stores and Nordstrom Local. Nordstrom also included Canada operations prior to March 2, 2023, inclusive of Nordstrom.ca, Nordstrom Canadian stores and Nordstrom Rack Canadian stores, ASOS | Nordstrom prior to December 2023 and TrunkClub.com prior to October 2022. Our Nordstrom Rack brand includes NordstromRack.com, Nordstrom Rack U.S. stores and Last Chance clearance stores. The following table summarizes net sales for the quarter and year ended February 3, 2024, compared with the quarter and year ended January 28, 2023:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Net sales:









Nordstrom $2,866 $2,955

$9,436 $10,279 Nordstrom Rack 1,427 1,245

4,783 4,813 Total net sales $4,293 $4,200

$14,219 $15,092











Net sales (decrease) increase:









Nordstrom (3.0 %) (2.4 %)

(8.2 %) 6.6 % Nordstrom Rack 14.6 % (8.1 %)

(0.6 %) 1.1 % Total Company 2.2 % (4.1 %)

(5.8 %) 4.8 %











Digital sales as % of total net sales1 38 % 40 %

36 % 38 %





1 Sales conducted through a digital platform such as our websites or mobile apps. Digital sales may be self-guided by the customer, as in a traditional online order, or facilitated by a salesperson using a virtual styling or selling tool. Digital sales may be delivered to the customer or picked up in our Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom Rack stores or Nordstrom Local service hubs. Digital sales also includes a reserve for estimated returns.

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL ("ADJUSTED ROIC" )

(NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

We believe that Adjusted ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the capital we have invested in our business to generate returns over time. In addition, we have incorporated it in our executive incentive measures and we believe it is an important indicator of shareholders' return over the long term.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the Adjusted ROIC calculation was updated to exclude certain items that we do not consider representative of our core operating performance. Refer to non-operating related adjustments included within adjusted net operating profit after tax and adjusted average invested capital. Prior periods have been modified to conform with current period presentation.

Adjusted ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, return on assets, net earnings, total assets or other GAAP financial measures. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Adjusted ROIC is return on assets. The following shows the components to reconcile the return on assets calculation to Adjusted ROIC:



Four Quarters Ended

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Net earnings $134 $245 Income tax expense 13 92 Interest expense 137 138 Earnings before interest and income tax expense 284 475





Operating lease interest1 86 85 Non-operating related adjustments2 316 38 Adjusted net operating profit 686 598 Adjusted estimated income tax expense3 (172) (162) Adjusted net operating profit after tax $514 $436





Average total assets $8,766 $9,069 Average noncurrent deferred property incentives in excess of operating lease right-of-use (ROU) assets4 (157) (197) Average non-interest bearing current liabilities (2,954) (3,185) Non-operating related adjustments5 394 — Adjusted average invested capital $6,049 $5,687





Return on assets 1.5 % 2.7 % Adjusted ROIC 8.5 % 7.7 %





1 Operating lease interest is a component of operating lease cost recorded in occupancy costs. We add back operating lease interest for purposes of calculating adjusted net operating profit for consistency with the treatment of interest expense on our debt. 2 Non-operating related adjustments primarily relate to the wind-down of our Canadian operations for the four quarters ended February 3, 2024 and supply chain impairment and related charges, partially offset by the gain on sale of our interest in a corporate office building for the four quarters ended January 28, 2023. See the Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA section, as well as our 2022 Annual Report, for detailed information on certain non-operating related adjustments. 3 Adjusted estimated income tax expense is calculated by multiplying the adjusted net operating profit by the adjusted effective tax rate (which removes the impact of non-operating related adjustments) for the trailing twelve-month periods ended February 3, 2024 and January 28, 2023. The adjusted effective tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax by adjusted earnings before income taxes for the same trailing twelve-month periods. 4 For leases with property incentives that exceed the ROU assets, we reclassify the amount from assets to other current liabilities and other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. The current and noncurrent amounts are used to reduce average total assets above, as this better reflects how we manage our business. 5 Non-operating related adjustments primarily relate to the wind-down of our Canadian operations for the trailing twelve-month period ended February 3, 2024.

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED DEBT TO EBITDAR (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; dollars in millions)

Adjusted debt to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent ("EBITDAR") is one of our key financial metrics and we believe that our debt levels are best analyzed using this measure, as it provides a reflection of our creditworthiness which could impact our credit ratings and borrowing costs. This metric is calculated in accordance with the updates in our Revolver covenant and is a key component in assessing whether our revolving credit facility is secured or unsecured, as well as our ability to make dividend payments and share repurchases. Our goal is to manage debt levels to achieve and maintain investment-grade credit ratings while operating with an efficient capital structure.

Adjusted debt to EBITDAR is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, debt to net earnings, net earnings, debt or other GAAP financial measures. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Adjusted debt to EBITDAR is debt to net earnings. The following shows the components to reconcile the debt to net earnings calculation to Adjusted debt to EBITDAR:



February 3, 2024 Debt $2,862 Operating lease liabilities 1,617 Adjusted debt $4,479



Four Quarters Ended February 3, 2024 Net earnings $134 Income tax expense 13 Interest expense, net 104 Earnings before interest and income taxes $251



Depreciation and amortization expenses 586 Operating lease cost1 278 Amortization of developer reimbursements2 69 Canada wind-down costs 284 Supply chain asset impairment and related charge 32 Other Revolver covenant adjustments3 36 Adjusted EBITDAR $1,536



Debt to Net Earnings 21.4 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.9





1 Operating lease cost is fixed rent expense, including fixed common area maintenance expense, net of developer reimbursement amortization. 2 Amortization of developer reimbursements is a non-cash reduction of operating lease cost and is therefore added back to operating lease cost for purposes of our Revolver covenant calculation. 3 Other adjusting items to reconcile net earnings to Adjusted EBITDAR as defined by our Revolver covenant include interest income, certain non-cash charges and other gains and losses where relevant. For the four quarters ended February 3, 2024, other Revolver covenant adjustments primarily included interest income.

NORDSTROM, INC.

FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

Free Cash Flow is one of our key liquidity measures and, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, we believe it provides investors with a meaningful analysis of our ability to generate cash from our business.

Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating cash flows or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities. The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:



Year Ended

February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $621 $946 Capital expenditures (569) (473) Change in cash book overdrafts 2 (14) Free Cash Flow $54 $459

