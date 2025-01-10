Nordstrom Reports Holiday Sales, Updates Outlook

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced a total Company net sales increase of 4.9 percent and a comparable sales increase of 5.8 percent for the nine-week holiday period ended January 4, 2025, compared with the nine weeks ended December 30, 2023. For the Nordstrom banner, net sales increased 3.7 percent and comparable sales increased 6.5 percent, while Nordstrom Rack banner net sales increased 7.4 percent and comparable sales increased 4.3 percent.

"As a result of our efforts to remain competitive in the promotional environment and the strength of our offering, our holiday sales in November and December exceeded the expectations we shared during our most recent earnings call," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. "For the full year, we're raising our topline outlook and reaffirming our profitability guidance."

Based on holiday results, the Company has updated its fiscal 2024 outlook. The Company now expects revenue growth, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 1.5 to 2.5 percent versus the 53-week fiscal 2023, which includes an approximately 135 basis point unfavorable impact from the 53rd week, compared with its prior outlook of flat to 1.0 percent growth. Additionally, the Company expects comparable sales growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023, compared with its prior outlook of 1.0 to 2.0 percent growth.

The Company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after the close of the financial markets on March 4, 2025. Additional detail on the Company's financial performance will be provided at that time.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.