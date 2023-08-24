Nordstrom Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Reports EPS of $0.84 , compared to EPS of $0.77 and adjusted EPS of $0.81 in the prior year 1

Results reflect continued progress on Company's key priorities of Nordstrom Rack improvement, inventory productivity and supply chain optimization

Reaffirms fiscal 2023 revenue and adjusted earnings outlook

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported second quarter net earnings of $137 million, or earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.84, and earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") of $192 million.

For the second quarter ended July 29, 2023, net sales decreased 8.3 percent versus the same period in fiscal 2022, compared to a decrease of 11.6 percent in the first quarter, reflecting sequential improvement in sales at both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. Gross merchandise value ("GMV") decreased 8.5 percent. Second quarter net sales include a 275 basis point negative impact from the wind-down of Canadian operations. Anniversary Sale timing, with one week shifting from the second quarter to the third quarter, had a negative impact of approximately 200 basis points on net sales compared with 2022. Excluding the impacts of the Canadian wind-down and Anniversary Sale timing shift, net sales would have been down approximately 4 percent. During the quarter, Nordstrom banner net sales decreased 10.1 percent and GMV decreased 10.4 percent. Net sales for Nordstrom Rack decreased 4.1 percent.

"We've worked hard to improve our operating model, and our solid results reflect the continued progress we made against our top priorities to improve Nordstrom Rack performance, increase inventory productivity and deliver efficiencies through supply chain optimization," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. "These 2023 priorities improve the way we operate and drive profitability in the near term, and better position us to succeed and deliver value to our shareholders in the long-term. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on these priorities, all while keeping the customer at the center of everything we do."

In the second quarter, active and beauty grew by low single-digits versus 2022. Kids' apparel and men's apparel performed better than average for the quarter.

"Our annual Anniversary Sale was a successful event, especially among our most loyal customers. We were pleased by strong sell-through of new merchandise from the best brands, both in stores and online," said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom, Inc. "In the second quarter, we were also encouraged by sequential improvement in sales trends at both Nordstrom and Rack. We remain focused on managing inventory with greater discipline, improving mix and productivity, and thank our teams for their hard work in bringing it all to life for our customers."

As previously announced, on August 16, 2023, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on September 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 SUMMARY

Total Company net sales decreased 8.3 percent, improving sequentially from the first quarter decrease of 11.6 percent, and GMV decreased 8.5 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2022. The wind-down of Canadian operations had a negative impact on total Company net sales of 275 basis points. The second quarter of 2023 included no sales from Canadian operations, compared with a full quarter of sales from Canadian operations in the second quarter of 2022. The timing shift of the Anniversary Sale, with roughly one week falling into the third quarter of 2023 versus one day in 2022, had a negative impact on net sales of approximately 200 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2022.

For the Nordstrom banner, net sales decreased 10.1 percent, improving sequentially from the first quarter decrease of 11.4 percent, and GMV decreased 10.4 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2022. The wind-down of Canadian operations had a negative impact on Nordstrom banner net sales of 400 basis points. The timing shift of the Anniversary Sale had a negative impact on Nordstrom banner net sales of approximately 300 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2022.

For the Nordstrom Rack banner, net sales decreased 4.1 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2022, improving sequentially from the first quarter decrease of 11.9 percent. Eliminating store fulfillment for Nordstrom Rack digital orders during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 negatively impacted second quarter Rack banner sales by approximately 500 basis points.

Digital sales decreased 12.9 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2022. Collectively, eliminating store fulfillment for Nordstrom Rack digital orders during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and sunsetting Trunk Club during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 negatively impacted second quarter digital sales by approximately 500 basis points. The timing shift of the Anniversary Sale had a negative impact on Company digital sales of approximately 300 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2022. Digital sales represented 36 percent of total sales during the quarter.

Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 35.0 percent decreased 20 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2022 primarily due to deleverage on lower sales, partially offset by lower buying and occupancy costs.

Ending inventory decreased 17.5 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2022, versus an 8.3 percent decrease in sales, reflecting continued strong discipline.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, of 32.8 percent was flat compared with the same period in fiscal 2022 primarily due to improvements in variable costs from supply chain efficiency initiatives and more favorable carrier rates than expected, and a gain on the sale of a real estate asset. These were offset by higher labor costs and deleverage from lower sales.

EBIT was $192 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $202 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBIT of $210 million in the second quarter of 2022 excluded costs associated with the wind-down of Trunk Club. 2

in the second quarter of 2023, compared with during the same period in fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBIT of in the second quarter of 2022 excluded costs associated with the wind-down of Trunk Club. Interest expense, net, of $26 million decreased from $34 million during the same period in fiscal 2022 due to higher interest income.

decreased from during the same period in fiscal 2022 due to higher interest income. Income tax expense was $29 million , or 17.2 percent of pretax earnings, compared with income tax expense of $42 million , or 25.2 percent of pretax earnings, in the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was driven by the favorable resolution of certain tax matters.

, or 17.2 percent of pretax earnings, compared with income tax expense of , or 25.2 percent of pretax earnings, in the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was driven by the favorable resolution of certain tax matters. The Company ended the second quarter with $1.7 billion in available liquidity, including $885 million in cash and the full $800 million available on its revolving line of credit.

STORES UPDATE

To date in fiscal 2023, the Company has opened or relocated nine stores:

City

Location

Square Footage

(000s)

Timing of

Opening Nordstrom Rack











Los Angeles, CA

NOHO West

26

April 13, 2023 Clovis, CA

Clovis Crossing

31

April 13, 2023 Delray Beach, FL

Delray Place

26

May 11, 2023 Chattanooga, TN

The Terrace at Hamilton Place

24

May 18, 2023 Las Vegas, NV

Best in the West

31

May 18, 2023 Birmingham, AL

The Summit (relocation from River Ridge)

27

May 25, 2023 Wichita, KS

Bradley Fair

28

May 25, 2023 San Clemente, CA

San Clemente Plaza

32

May 25, 2023 Aurora, CO

Southlands

30

August 17, 2023

The Company has also announced plans to open the following stores:

City

Location

Square Footage

(000s)

Timing of

Opening Nordstrom Rack











Union Gap, WA

Valley Mall

28

Fall 2023 Olympia, WA

Cooper Point Marketplace

32

Fall 2023 Salem, OR

Willamette Town Center

25

Fall 2023 Anaheim Hills, CA

Anaheim Hills Festival

24

Fall 2023 Overland Park, KS

Overland Crossing

27

Fall 2023 San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO Promenade

24

Fall 2023 Allen, TX

The Village at Allen

29

Fall 2023 Visalia, CA

Sequoia Mall

29

Fall 2023 Denton, TX

Denton Crossing

25

Fall 2023 Sacramento, CA

The Promenade at Sacramento Gateway

26

Fall 2023 San Antonio, TX

Northwoods

35

Fall 2023 Pinole, CA

Pinole Vista Crossing

23

Spring 2024 Kennesaw, GA

Barrett Place

25

Spring 2024 Elk Grove, CA

The Ridge Elk Grove

25

Spring 2024 Gilroy, CA

Gilroy Crossing

25

Spring 2024 Oceanside, CA

Pacific Coast Plaza

31

Spring 2024 Wheaton, IL

Danada Square East

29

Spring 2024 Snellville, GA

Presidential Markets

35

Spring 2024 Macedonia, OH

Macedonia Gateway

28

Spring 2024 Jacksonville Beach, FL

South Beach Regional

30

Spring 2024 Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek Marketplace

28

Spring 2024 San Mateo, CA

Bridgepointe Shopping Center

36

Fall 2024 Davis, CA

The Davis Collection

25

Spring 2025

The Company had the following store counts as of quarter-end:



July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Nordstrom





Nordstrom – U.S. 94

94 Nordstrom – Canada —

6 Nordstrom Local service hubs 7

7 ASOS | Nordstrom 1

1 Nordstrom Rack





Nordstrom Rack – U.S. 247

240 Nordstrom Rack – Canada —

7 Last Chance clearance stores 2

2 Total 351

357

Gross store square footage 26,348,000

27,555,000

During the second quarter, the Company closed one U.S. Nordstrom Rack store.

FISCAL YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK

The Company reaffirmed its revenue and adjusted financial outlook for fiscal 2023, which includes a 53rd week:

Revenue decline, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 4.0 to 6.0 percent versus fiscal 2022, including an approximately 250 basis point negative impact from the wind-down of Canadian operations and an approximately 130 basis point positive impact from the 53rd week

EBIT margin (including the negative impact of charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations) of 1.5 to 2.0 percent of sales

Adjusted EBIT margin (excluding charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations) of 3.7 to 4.2 percent of sales 3

Income tax rate of approximately 6 percent, including an approximately 2,100 basis point favorable impact primarily from the one-time Canada charges

charges EPS (including the negative impact of charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations) of $0.60 to $1.00 , excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any

to , excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any Adjusted EPS (excluding charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations) of $1.80 to $2.20 , excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any3

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company's senior management will host a conference call to provide a business update and to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook at 4:45 p.m. EDT today. To listen to the live call online and view the speakers' prepared remarks and the conference call slides, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at investor.nordstrom.com . An archived webcast with the speakers' prepared remarks and the conference call slides will be available in the Quarterly Results section for one year. Interested parties may also dial 201-689-8354. A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering Conference ID 13740522, until the close of business on August 31, 2023.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest "forward-looking" information (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. The words "will," "may," "designed to," "outlook," "believes," "should," "targets," "anticipates," "assumptions," "plans," "expects" or "expectations," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts," "guidance" and similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The Company also may provide forward-looking statements in oral statements or other written materials released to the public. All statements contained or incorporated in this press release or in any other public statements that address such future events or expectations are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, and our Form 10-Qs for the fiscal quarters ended April 29, 2023 and July 29, 2023, to be filed with the SEC on or about September 1, 2023. In addition, forward-looking statements contained in this release may be impacted by the actual outcome of events or occurrences related to the wind-down of business operations in Canada. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances. In addition, the actual timing, price, manner and amounts of future share repurchases, if any, will be subject to the discretion of our board of directors, contractual commitments, market and economic conditions and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

_______________________________ 1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EPS" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. 2 Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EPS" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. 3 Adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial expectations.

NORDSTROM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited; amounts in millions, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Net sales $3,662

$3,991

$6,726

$7,458 Credit card revenues, net 110

104

227

207 Total revenues 3,772

4,095

6,953

7,665 Cost of sales and related buying and

occupancy costs (2,380)

(2,586)

(4,407)

(4,917) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,200)

(1,307)

(2,304)

(2,473) Canada wind-down costs —

—

(309)

— Earnings (loss) before interest and income

taxes 192

202

(67)

275 Interest expense, net (26)

(34)

(54)

(69) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 166

168

(121)

206 Income tax (expense) benefit (29)

(42)

54

(60) Net earnings (loss) $137

$126

($67)

$146















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $0.85

$0.78

($0.42)

$0.91 Diluted $0.84

$0.77

($0.42)

$0.90















Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 161.7

160.6

161.3

160.3 Diluted 163.2

162.9

161.3

162.9















Percent of net sales:













Gross profit 35.0 %

35.2 %

34.5 %

34.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 32.8 %

32.8 %

34.3 %

33.2 % Earnings (loss) before interest and income

taxes 5.3 %

5.1 %

(1.0 %)

3.7 %

NORDSTROM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited; amounts in millions)



July 29, 2023

January 28, 2023

July 30, 2022 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $885

$687

$494 Accounts receivable, net 246

265

300 Merchandise inventories 1,979

1,941

2,399 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 400

316

408 Total current assets 3,510

3,209

3,601











Land, property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of

$8,254, $8,289 and $7,943) 3,181

3,351

3,443 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,381

1,470

1,466 Goodwill 249

249

249 Other assets 480

466

403 Total assets $8,801

$8,745

$9,162











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $1,434

$1,238

$1,747 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 375

291

302 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 224

258

253 Other current liabilities 1,264

1,203

1,254 Current portion of long-term debt 249

—

— Total current liabilities 3,546

2,990

3,556











Long-term debt, net 2,609

2,856

2,853 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,392

1,526

1,526 Other liabilities 580

634

564











Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders' equity:









Common stock, no par value: 1,000 shares authorized; 161.7,

160.1 and 159.8 shares issued and outstanding 3,388

3,353

3,314 Accumulated deficit (2,717)

(2,588)

(2,601) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 3

(26)

(50) Total shareholders' equity 674

739

663 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $8,801

$8,745

$9,162

NORDSTROM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; amounts in millions)



Six Months Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Operating Activities





Net (loss) earnings ($67)

$146 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expenses 285

301 Canada wind-down costs 220

— Right-of-use asset amortization 86

93 Deferred income taxes, net (17)

(31) Stock-based compensation expense 28

39 Other, net (47)

(41) Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Merchandise inventories (78)

(38) Other current and noncurrent assets (81)

(116) Accounts payable 99

133 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 89

(82) Lease liabilities (134)

(133) Other current and noncurrent liabilities 82

102 Net cash provided by operating activities 465

373







Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (225)

(215) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from Canada deconsolidation (33)

— Proceeds from the sale of assets and other, net 29

82 Net cash used in investing activities (229)

(133)







Financing Activities





Change in cash book overdrafts 18

36 Cash dividends paid (61)

(60) Payments for repurchase of common stock (1)

(35) Proceeds from issuances under stock compensation plans 13

9 Other, net (7)

(18) Net cash used in financing activities (38)

(68)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 198

172 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 687

322 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $885

$494

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED EBIT, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EPS

(NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES)

(unaudited; amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

The following are key financial metrics and, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, we believe they provide useful information for evaluating our core business performance, enable comparison of financial results across periods and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS exclude certain items that we do not consider representative of our core operating performance. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA is net earnings (loss). The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EBIT margin is net earnings as a percent of net sales. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EPS is diluted EPS.

Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net earnings, net earnings as a percent of net sales, operating cash flows, earnings per share, earnings per diluted share or other financial measures performed in accordance with GAAP. Our method of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from other companies' financial measures and therefore may not be comparable to methods used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA and net earnings as a percent of net sales to adjusted EBIT margin:



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Net earnings (loss) $137

$126

($67)

$146 Income tax expense (benefit) 29

42

(54)

60 Interest expense, net 26

34

54

69 Earnings (loss) before interest and income

taxes 192

202

(67)

275 Canada wind-down costs —

—

309

— Trunk Club wind-down costs —

8

—

18 Gain on sale of interest in a corporate office

building —

—

—

(51) Adjusted EBIT 192

210

242

242 Depreciation and amortization expenses 141

149

285

301 Amortization of developer reimbursements (17)

(18)

(35)

(37) Adjusted EBITDA $316

$341

$492

$506















Net sales $3,662

$3,991

$6,726

$7,458 Net earnings (loss) as a % of net sales 3.8 %

3.1 %

(1.0 %)

2.0 % EBIT margin % 5.3 %

5.1 %

(1.0 %)

3.7 % Adjusted EBIT margin % 5.3 %

5.3 %

3.6 %

3.2 %

The following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS to adjusted EPS:



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Diluted EPS $0.84

$0.77

($0.42)

$0.90 Canada wind-down costs —

—

1.91

— Trunk Club wind-down costs —

0.05

—

0.11 Gain on sale of interest in a corporate office

building —

—

—

(0.31) Income tax impact on adjustments1 —

(0.01)

(0.58)

0.05 Adjusted EPS $0.84

$0.81

$0.91

$0.75





1 The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate for the respective non-GAAP adjustment.

NORDSTROM, INC.

SUMMARY OF NET SALES

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

Our Nordstrom brand includes Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom U.S. stores, Nordstrom Local and ASOS | Nordstrom. Nordstrom also included Canada operations prior to March 2, 2023, inclusive of Nordstrom.ca, Nordstrom Canadian stores and Nordstrom Rack Canadian stores, and TrunkClub.com prior to October 2022. Our Nordstrom Rack brand includes NordstromRack.com, Nordstrom Rack U.S. stores and Last Chance clearance stores. The following table summarizes net sales for the quarter and six months ended July 29, 2023, compared with the quarter and six months ended July 30, 2022:



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Net sales:













Nordstrom $2,491

$2,771

$4,518

$5,060 Nordstrom Rack 1,171

1,220

2,208

2,398 Total net sales $3,662

$3,991

$6,726

$7,458















Net sales (decrease) increase:













Nordstrom (10.1 %)

14.7 %

(10.7 %)

18.5 % Nordstrom Rack (4.1 %)

6.3 %

(7.9 %)

8.2 % Total Company (8.3 %)

12.0 %

(9.8 %)

15.0 %















Digital sales as % of total net sales1 36 %

38 %

36 %

38 %





1 Sales conducted through a digital platform such as our websites or mobile apps. Digital sales may be self-guided by the customer, as in a traditional online order, or facilitated by a salesperson using a virtual styling or selling tool. Digital sales may be delivered to the customer or picked up in our Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom Rack stores or Nordstrom Local service hubs. Digital sales also includes a reserve for estimated returns.

NORDSTROM, INC.

FISCAL YEAR 2023 FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES

(NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES)

(unaudited)

Our adjusted EBIT as a percent of net sales ("adjusted EBIT margin") and adjusted EPS outlook for fiscal year 2023 excludes the impacts from certain items that we do not consider representative of our core operating performance. These items include charges from the wind-down of Canadian operations recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

The following is a reconciliation of expected net earnings as a percent of net sales to expected adjusted EBIT margin included within our Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook:



53 Weeks Ending February 3, 2024

Low

High Expected net earnings as a % of net sales 0.7 %

1.1 % Income tax expense — %

0.1 % Interest expense, net 0.8 %

0.8 % Expected EBIT as a % of net sales 1.5 %

2.0 %







Canada wind-down costs 2.2 %

2.2 % Expected adjusted EBIT margin 3.7 %

4.2 %

The following is a reconciliation of expected diluted EPS to expected adjusted EPS included within our Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook:



53 Weeks Ending February 3, 2024

Low

High Expected diluted EPS $0.60

$1.00 Canada wind-down costs 1.89

1.89 Income tax impact on adjustments (0.69)

(0.69) Expected adjusted EPS $1.80

$2.20

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL ("ADJUSTED ROIC")

(NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; dollars in millions)

We believe that Adjusted ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the capital we have invested in our business to generate returns over time. In addition, we have incorporated it in our executive incentive measures and we believe it is an important indicator of shareholders' return over the long term.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the Adjusted ROIC calculation was updated to exclude certain items that we do not consider representative of our core operating performance. Refer to non-operating related adjustments included within adjusted net operating profit and adjusted average invested capital. Prior periods have been modified to conform with current period presentation.

Adjusted ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, return on assets, net earnings, total assets or other GAAP financial measures. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Adjusted ROIC is return on assets. The following shows the components to reconcile the return on assets calculation to Adjusted ROIC:



Four Quarters Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Net earnings $32

$410 Income tax (benefit) expense (22)

153 Interest expense 137

140 Earnings before interest and income tax expense 147

703







Operating lease interest1 85

84 Non-operating related adjustments2 380

(32) Adjusted net operating profit 612

755 Adjusted estimated income tax expense3 (141)

(206) Adjusted net operating profit after tax $471

$549







Average total assets $8,986

$9,194 Average non-current deferred property incentives in excess of operating lease right-of-use

(ROU) assets4 (177)

(214) Average non-interest bearing current liabilities (3,149)

(3,396) Non-operating related adjustments5 184

(15) Adjusted average invested capital $5,844

$5,569







Return on assets 0.4 %

4.5 % Adjusted ROIC 8.1 %

9.9 %





1 Operating lease interest is a component of operating lease cost recorded in occupancy costs. We add back operating lease interest for purposes of calculating adjusted net operating profit for consistency with the treatment of interest expense on our debt. 2 Non-operating related adjustments primarily relate to the wind-down of our Canadian operations and a supply chain impairment charge for the four quarters ended July 29, 2023 and the gain on sale of interest in a corporate office building for the four quarters ended July 30, 2022. See the Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA section, as well as our 2022 Annual Report, for detailed information of certain non-operating related adjustments. 3 Adjusted estimated income tax expense is calculated by multiplying the adjusted net operating profit by the adjusted effective tax rate (which removes the impact of non-operating related adjustments) for the trailing twelve-month periods ended July 29, 2023 and July 30, 2022. The adjusted effective tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax by adjusted earnings before income taxes for the same trailing twelve-month periods. 4 For leases with property incentives that exceed the ROU assets, we reclassify the amount from assets to other current liabilities and other liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. The current and non-current amounts are used to reduce average total assets above, as this better reflects how we manage our business. 5 Non-operating related adjustments primarily relate to the wind-down of our Canadian operations for the trailing twelve-month period ended July 29, 2023 and the gain on sale of interest in a corporate office building for the trailing twelve-month period ended July 30, 2022.

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED DEBT TO EBITDAR (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

Adjusted debt to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent ("EBITDAR") is one of our key financial metrics and we believe that our debt levels are best analyzed using this measure, as it provides a reflection of our creditworthiness which could impact our credit ratings and borrowing costs. This metric is calculated in accordance with the updates in our Revolver covenant and is a key component in assessing whether our revolving credit facility is secured or unsecured, as well as our ability to make dividend payments and share repurchases. Our goal is to manage debt levels to achieve and maintain investment-grade credit ratings while operating with an efficient capital structure.

Adjusted debt to EBITDAR is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, debt to net earnings, net earnings, debt or other GAAP financial measures. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Adjusted debt to EBITDAR is debt to net earnings. The following shows the components to reconcile the debt to net earnings calculation to Adjusted debt to EBITDAR:



July 29, 2023 Debt $2,858 Operating lease liabilities 1,616 Adjusted debt $4,474





Four Quarters Ended

July 29, 2023 Net earnings $32 Income tax benefit (22) Interest expense, net 114 Earnings before interest and income taxes 124



Depreciation and amortization expenses 588 Operating lease cost1 272 Amortization of developer reimbursements2 70 Canada wind-down costs 309 Other Revolver covenant adjustments3 108 Adjusted EBITDAR $1,471



Debt to Net Earnings 88.8 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 3.0





1 Operating lease cost is fixed rent expense, including fixed common area maintenance expense, net of developer reimbursement amortization. 2 Amortization of developer reimbursements is a non-cash reduction of operating lease cost and is therefore added back to operating lease cost for purposes of our Revolver covenant calculation. 3 Other adjusting items to reconcile net earnings to Adjusted EBITDAR as defined by our Revolver covenant include interest income, certain non-cash charges and other gains and losses where relevant. For the four quarters ended July 29, 2023, other Revolver covenant adjustments primarily include a supply chain impairment charge. See our 2022 Annual Report for detailed information of certain non-operating related adjustments.

NORDSTROM, INC.

FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

Free Cash Flow is one of our key liquidity measures and, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, we believe it provides investors with a meaningful analysis of our ability to generate cash from our business.

Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating cash flows or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities. The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:



Six Months Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $465

$373 Capital expenditures (225)

(215) Change in cash book overdrafts 18

36 Free Cash Flow $258

$194

