NORDSTROM ROLLS OUT NUNA AT THE CORNER

Discover the world of Nuna at Nordstrom NYC with exclusive access to experts and products

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom invites customers to celebrate their growing families and the love, joy and special moments of this time in their lives with the launch of Nuna at The Corner, a limited-time pop-up shop offering market-leading service and Nuna's beautifully designed, timeless pieces. The pop-up will also feature the product line-up of impact-tested pet car seats from Tavo Pets. The shop is part of an ongoing series of pop-ups and brand takeovers at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship in a dedicated space on the corner of 57th and Broadway.

"We're very excited to launch Nuna at The Corner in our Nordstrom NYC Flagship, offering thoughtfully engineered strollers, car seats, pet accessories and more, to make commuting and traveling with kids a little easier for New Yorkers, parents and caregivers," says Olivia Kim, SVP of Creative Merchandising at Nordstrom. "We will have exclusive access to product experts, community talks and educational classes for parents to gather and connect. We know how intimidating shopping for baby gear can be and we want to create an experience that makes it fun and easy."

Nuna at The Corner will showcase a curated selection of baby gear, including the introduction of the Nuna SWIV + PIPA urbn Travel System. The Nuna SWIV features 360° swivel wheels, allowing for side-to-side motion and instant pivot navigation, making it easy to maneuver through crowded spaces and navigate tight corners. Customers will be able to put the carbon fiber-reinforced stroller frame to the ultimate test on an experiential stroller track in-store. Nuna at The Corner will also exclusively offer the innovative PIPA urbn car seat to be purchased as a stand-alone item – it is typically sold as a part of a travel system. The PIPA urbn is a one-of-a-kind baseless infant car seat with pipaFIX™ rigid latch that can install in seconds and is ultralight at just 7 lbs. From stroller to taxi, car or ride share, PIPA urbn makes busy life on the go with a little one that much easier. Customers will also get a sneak peek into Nuna's upcoming new product line.

Education and community will be at the forefront of the Nuna at The Corner experience, featuring access to baby gear experts who will be available to match customers with the best products for their needs. The pop-up will also offer community talks and experiences focusing on parents of both kids and pets, including "Mommy & Me" classes on Mondays; passenger safety education on Thursdays; an onsite sleep specialist available on Saturdays; and pre- and post-natal yoga sessions on Sundays.

"New York stands as the ultimate trendsetter in the world of iconic retail, embodying innovation and style. Nordstrom, renowned as the pinnacle of retail excellence, offers an unparalleled shopping experience. Together with Nuna, the industry-leading premium baby brand, this collaboration marks the perfect union of sophistication, quality, and trendsetting brilliance," says Austin Hodges, Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna.

Nuna at The Corner will be open at Nordstrom NYC through March 2nd, with products available to shop in-store and online at Nordstrom.com.

ABOUT NORDSTROM:

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

ABOUT NUNA®:

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Learn more about Nuna at https://nunababy.com/usa.

PRESS CONTACT

NORDSTROM | Meliz DuBose

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.