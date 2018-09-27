Nordstrom To Host Company-Wide Hiring Day On Friday, October 19

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. today announced it will be hosting a company-wide hiring day on Friday, October 19, with events taking place in every Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack store across the U.S. and Canada, as well as in its distribution and fulfillment centers. In an effort to best serve customers during the upcoming holiday season, the retailer is looking to fill approximately 24,000 roles in its stores, call centers, distribution and fulfillment centers. Interested candidates can also apply online at the Nordstrom Careers page, careers.nordstrom.com.

"Our focus is always on serving our customers, and our employees enable us to help deliver outstanding customer experiences," said Christine Deputy, chief Human Resources officer at Nordstrom. "The holiday season is one of our busiest times of year and we need to be sure we have the right teams in place to be able to offer our customers the service and experience they're looking for, no matter how they choose to shop with us."

From salespeople to back of house support roles to gift wrappers, the company is looking to fill approximately:

20,300 positions at its 122 Nordstrom stores and 242 Nordstrom Rack stores in the U.S. and Canada

900 positions to support the company's call center

2,800 positions at distribution and fulfillment centers located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa ; Elizabethtown, Pa. ; and San Bernardino, Calif. ; and its distribution centers located in Portland, Ore. ; Dubuque, Iowa ; Ontario, Calif. ; Newark, Calif. ; Gainesville, Fla. ; and Upper Marlboro, Md.

"Our seasonal roles offer new employees a terrific opportunity to learn more about Nordstrom and the many career paths we offer," said Deputy. "We have a promote-from-within philosophy, which is why so many of our long-term employees began their Nordstrom careers in a seasonal role."

Lenny Hill began his Nordstrom career during the 2006 holiday season. "I didn't initially envision the position lasting more than a few weeks, but I quickly fell in love with selling and Nordstrom as a company. I became determined to stay on as a regular employee so I could build a career with the company," said Hill. Hill was offered a salesperson role and worked his way down the Nordstrom inverted pyramid through roles across our business. Today, he is an HR Regional Manager supporting our Southern California stores.

Nordstrom will host a national hiring day event on Friday, October 19 beginning at 11 a.m. (local time) in every Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack store in the U.S. and Canada, as well as at the company's distribution and fulfillment centers. The events will feature same-day interviews and job offers made on the spot. Interested applicants can find their nearest store by visiting the company's store locator page.

Nordstrom offers comprehensive benefits for all of its employees: competitive pay, a fabulous merchandise discount, and employee charitable match and volunteering programs. Eligible employees can also receive medical coverage, an employer-matched retirement plan and much more.

