NORDSTROM UNVEILS THE ULTIMATE GIFTING DESTINATION THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

"Oh, What Fun!" Nordstrom is Bringing all the Gifts and all the Joy with Gift Shops and Santas in Every Store

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Nordstrom is redefining what it means to be a gifting destination, offering customers more gift choices at irresistible price points, more festive moments, and more reasons than ever to make Nordstrom the first stop on their shopping journey—whether they choose to shop in-store or online.

The holiday magic will come to life with a beautifully designed catalog featuring thoughtfully curated gift guides, holiday gift shops in every store showcasing 1,000 of the best gifts, an interactive online gift finder, a calendar jam-packed with festive events and experiences, and for the first time ever – the magic of Santa in every store, with free photos for Nordstrom cardholders.

Nordstrom is here to make holiday shopping more seamless, more memorable, and—most importantly—more fun than ever before.

GIFTING STARTS WITH NORDSTROM

To kick off the season, the Nordstrom holiday catalog returns bigger and better than ever, with almost 100 pages packed with over 800 must-have gifts that customers can find at their nearest Nordstrom store. With thoughtfully curated gift guides on every page, there is something special for every possible recipient on customers' lists—from kids to adults, pet parents to new parents, best friends to work besties and more. For younger recipients, the catalog features over 25 pages of fun with must-have toys and gifts for kids, including an expanded selection available through Nordstrom's online marketplace.

Customers shopping online can discover more than 110,000 gifting options on Nordstrom.com, plus personalized recommendations from the new AI Gift Expert in Training feature – making it even easier to find the perfect item.

EXPLORE THE NORDSTROM HOLIDAY 2025 LOOKBOOK AND IMAGE GALLERIES HERE

MORE GIFTS AND MORE FUN IN EVERY STORE

Holiday Gift Shops

The holiday spirit comes alive this season the moment customers step into a Nordstrom store. Each location will be transformed with festive gift shops featuring 1,000 gifts for every taste and budget. With 90 percent of gifts priced under $100 and 60 percent under $50, Nordstrom makes it easy for customers to find something special for every recipient.

Each gift shop will feature an expanded assortment of gifting categories that matter most to customers, including exclusive beauty sets, dazzling accessories, kids' apparel and toys for all ages, and cozy favorites like cashmere, robes, slippers, pajamas, and home essentials. With dedicated Gift Experts in every shop, customers can enjoy personalized assistance for a more fun and stress-free gift shopping experience.

Festive Events and Experiences

For even more reasons to celebrate in-store, Nordstrom is spreading joy all season long with a full calendar of festive events – from Holiday Breakfasts for the whole family to beauty Glam Up Days that help customers get and gift that holiday glow. With more than 1,500 events planned across Nordstrom stores nationwide, there's something merry for everyone to enjoy.

Nordy Club members can look forward to exclusive shopping parties and special lounge access in select stores. New this holiday, Nordstrom is unveiling a special perk for its Icon level Nordy Club members, inviting them to select a premium gift or charitable donation of their choice as a token of appreciation for their loyalty.

Santas in Every Store

For the first time ever, Santa will spread holiday cheer by making special appearances at every Nordstrom store. Customers can capture the magic with unforgettable holiday photos through a special partnership with Shutterfly – and Nordstrom cardholders can enjoy free Santa photos to make the season even brighter.

Holiday Flagship Experiences

In November, flagship stores in New York City and Downtown Seattle will host special interactive experiences, inviting customers to embark on a journey of the senses through the "Oh, What Fun House," a quirky and experiential play on this season's campaign.

In Downtown Seattle at the hometown flagship, Nordstrom will introduce a reimagined version of the tradition-rich Santa Lane experience, inviting customers through the store in an immersive journey to visit Santa in a festive new setting to create long lasting memories. At the Nordstrom NYC flagship, customers can explore The Gift Shop at The Corner, a two-story design-forward gifting concept, which will serve as the largest and most unique version of the holiday gift shops featured in every Nordstrom store. The Corner will feature an expansive curation of gifts, unique finds, and exciting exclusives. Throughout the season, the shop will host special activations and offer elevated services including The Gift Box Bar, where customers can create a custom gift box featuring their choice of ribbon and a curated selection of charms, along with a personalization station, an evergreen photobooth, and tailored gifting support from in-store Gift Experts.

"OH, WHAT FUN!" THE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN

This year's holiday campaign, "Oh, What Fun!" is inspired by childlike curiosity and a lighthearted sense of play. Through larger-than-life moments and celebratory energy, Nordstrom invites customers into a world where holiday wishes come true.

The campaign comes to life through an integrated streaming and social media campaign, featuring Golden Globe winning actor Kyle MacLachlan as "The Gift Expert," supported by a colorful cast of characters including comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, actor and writer Caleb Hearon, and patternmaker and podcast host Recho Omondi. Developed in collaboration with brand transformation consultancy, Invisible Dynamics, this season's campaign captures the genuine excitement and warmth of holiday gifting. By spotlighting the most relatable characters on the hunt for gifts and infusing every moment with playful energy, "Oh, What Fun!" brings a sense of levity and delight to the gift-finding experience.

This holiday season, Nordstrom is dedicated to making every shopping experience joyful, effortless, and truly memorable. With an expanded array of gifts, more festive in-store events, and seamless services – no matter where or how customers choose to shop – Nordstrom is here to bring all the gifts and all the joy.

