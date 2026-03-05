Norgine announces £23 million new investment as part of more than £50 million committed to expanding medicines manufacturing in Wales

AMSTERDAM, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norgine, a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced a new £23 million investment in its Hengoed, Wales manufacturing site bringing the total investment at the facility to more than £50 million since 2022.

Supported by the UK Government's Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), this latest commitment will enable further innovation and expansion at the Hengoed site. The investment will strengthen Norgine's ability to reliably supply much-needed medicines across the UK and Europe at a time of increasing global supply chain volatility, while creating 44 new skilled jobs and reinforcing the organisation's long term manufacturing capability in the region. This will be achieved through expanded production and warehousing space, the introduction of high speed, energy efficient manufacturing processes and enhanced quality control capabilities.

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens said:

"We have a thriving life sciences sector in Wales, and this investment from Norgine is a vote of confidence in our Welsh workforce. I am delighted that UK Government funding is supporting the business to continue to grow and create new well-paid jobs. Norgine is a brilliant example of an international business that is flourishing in Wales."

Saulo Martiniano, Chief Operating Officer at Norgine, said:

"At Norgine, we believe every scientific breakthrough should be able to reach the patients who need it, and innovative approaches to manufacturing and supply are a vital part of making that possible. By expanding and further enhancing our Hengoed facilities, we are increasing capacity, strengthening quality capabilities and investing in more energy‑efficient production. We are proud of this investment, which will help bolster the resilience of UK and European health systems. With the enhanced capabilities at Hengoed, Wales, alongside our site in Dreux, France, and our broad network of manufacturing partners across Europe, we are well placed to navigate uncertainty and deliver medicines efficiently and consistently for years to come."

This £23 million expansion forms part of a broader, long-term commitment to Hengoed. Since 2022, Norgine has invested more than £50 million at the site to enhance operations through capacity expansion and international manufacturing partnerships, such as Japan. Further investments are planned over the coming years which will result in a more resilient supply chain and more than 75 new permanent manufacturing, quality and warehouse roles in Wales.

Established manufacturing network built for resilient supply with ability to scale

Norgine's manufacturing and supply capabilities are designed to scale with demand, supporting resilient access across Europe and beyond. The company's manufacturing infrastructure is underpinned by 60 years of expertise, with specialist engineering and systems design capabilities, supporting the production of medicines for gastrointestinal, rare and specialty conditions from both Norgine's own portfolio and selected in‑licensing partners across Europe and beyond.

Investing in skills and giving back to the community

Norgine is strengthening its long‑term commitment to the region through education and skills initiatives, including student placements with Cardiff University and apprenticeship pathways with local colleges, helping to equip the next generation of manufacturing talent.

The Hengoed site is home to more than 600 skilled employees and currently supplies around 50 million packs of medicines and medical devices each year. Powered by 100% low‑carbon electricity, the facility reflects Norgine's commitment to sustainable manufacturing as it scales.

About Norgine

Norgine is a mid-sized EU-based pharmaceutical company with 1,500 employees, generating approximately €650 million in annual sales. At Norgine, innovation drives our mission to deliver medicines that change lives. From common conditions like constipation to rare and severe diseases such as childhood cancer, we target unmet medical needs because we believe that every scientific breakthrough deserves to reach patients in need.

We use our innovative development, commercialisation and manufacturing capabilities as well as strategic partnerships to navigate complex pathways. Combined with our extensive history and deep regional expertise, this approach allows us to accelerate and expand the reach of life-changing medicines across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

We are guided by the trust that healthcare professionals and patients place in us and remain committed to delivering innovation that transforms lives, one patient at a time.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846726/5836954/Norgine_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Norgine B.V.