Norled Sets Sail for Digital Transformation with Infor

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Norled AS, one of Norway's largest ferry and express boat operators, has invested in Infor CloudSuite Human Capital Management (HCM) to support its digital transformation. The dedicated HR suite is expected to help reduce costs; instill greater agility in responding to staff changes, expedite HR processes and improve compliance.

Norled will roll out the Infor CloudSuite in clearly defined phases to enable centralised control and help ensure a high-quality end-user experience. The first phase, rolling out functionality to sea-going vessels, is set to go live in early 2020.

Following a thorough review of the market by Efab, a Norwegian consultancy, Infor was chosen from a shortlist of 17 potential partners as it was the only provider to deliver full workforce management functionality to assist in the strategic scheduling of staff. Throughout its fleet of more than 80 vessels, Norled manages drastically different staffing requirements as each boat is effectively its own business, needing different competencies, skills and personnel. This management was previously achieved by a complex mixture of a heavily customised payroll system, Excel worksheets and in-house software. This led to a large degree of manual interaction, consuming time and exposing Norled to risk.

By replacing these systems with Infor CloudSuite HCM and integrating workforce planning and scheduling into self-service facilities on each boat, Norled expects to realise cost management savings, be more agile in securing the right staff for a specific vessel when responding to staff illness and holidays, and ensure full compliance with strict Norwegian maritime regulations.

The introduction of self-service portals for staff members is at the heart of these new processes. Infor CloudSuite HCM will allow personnel to manage their own profile online, logging their hours and requesting leave, as well as creating a company-wide picture of the skills available within Norled. There are strong drivers to encourage uptake – not just the strict regulations for rest time on board and GDPR, but also the fact that, at present, the processes for logging these hours is manual and time-intensive for the staff on the boats.

"We are an incredibly demanding customer, wanting the benefits of back office standardisation on the one hand, but then the flexibility to adapt to the different skill requirements of more than 80 individual vessels on the other," explains Linda Charlotte Jahren Mørch, senior HR advisor at Norled. "We already have a reputation as a technology leader in our field, so a cloud-based, digital transformation led by this staff-focused initiative is a natural development."

"This project contains a series of firsts," said Johan Made, general manager, Nordics, Infor. "Norled is the first European client that will implement the complete Infor CloudSuite HCM and this is the first translation of that CloudSuite into Norwegian. This really is a trail-blazing partnership in the region for Infor and Norled, and we look forward to seeing the results develop."

About Norled

Norled AS is one of Norway's largest ferry and express boat operators. The company has 80 vessels and operates ferry and express boat services from the Oslofjord to Troms county. Norled has invested significantly in new types of vessels and eco-friendly technology. The company has over 1,000 employees and an annual turnover of NOK 2 billion. The company's head office is in Stavanger with branch offices in Bergen and Oslo. Norled AS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Det Stavangerske Dampskibsselskap AS.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

