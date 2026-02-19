Norm Ai and Microsoft: Legal & Compliance AI Built for the Way Work Actually Happens

Turn legal & compliance complexity into scalable, defensible workflows inside the Microsoft enterprise ecosystem, available through the Microsoft Marketplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises adopt AI across their organizations, the volume and speed of work continues to increase. Content is generated faster, decisions are made earlier, and traditional legal and compliance processes are no longer able to keep pace. While productivity accelerates, the obligation to meet regulatory, legal, and internal standards remains unchanged.

To move forward responsibly, enterprises need a way to carry their standards and institutional judgment directly into everyday work. Governance can no longer be an after-the-fact checkpoint. It must operate continuously, alongside creation and decision-making.

Norm Ai was built for this purpose. Norm turns laws, regulations, and firm policies into AI agents that apply logic consistently and transparently. These agents review work in context, explaining their reasoning and producing defensible outcomes that reflect how experts actually reason.

This approach is made possible through Norm's Legal Engineering discipline, where experienced attorneys translate regulatory interpretation into machine-executable systems. This approach delivers firm-specific oversight that scales with enterprise output, without sacrificing clarity or governance.

Built on Microsoft Foundry, designed for high-stakes AI

Norm is excited to announce that this foundation is delivered on Microsoft Foundry, and available through the Microsoft Marketplace. Microsoft Foundry provides the security, governance, and operational controls required to support AI in environments where accuracy, traceability, and accountability matter. With enterprise-grade data protection, access management, and model governance, Azure enables Norm Ai to operate at scale while meeting the expectations of regulated and risk-aware organizations.

Embedded in Microsoft 365

Norm Ai also integrates directly into Microsoft 365, embedding legal and compliance intelligence into the tools where work is created and refined every day. Within Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, teams can review, revise, and finalize content without leaving their existing workflows. AI agents evaluate material in place, identifying missing disclosures, unsupported claims, or policy conflicts and explaining their reasoning clearly, anchored directly to the relevant text or slide.

This embedded experience changes how oversight works in practice. Business teams resolve straightforward issues as they draft, rather than waiting for downstream review. Legal and compliance teams spend less time on repetitive checks and more time applying judgment where it matters most. Review cycles compress, back-and-forth declines, and work enters formal approval stages cleaner and more consistent.

From reactive review to "compliant by design"

Norm Ai supports a shift away from reactive review toward legal & compliance built directly into everyday workflows. Standards are applied continuously, and institutional judgment is preserved even as output accelerates. Enterprises gain a single, secure environment for adopting legal and compliance AI responsibly, scaling capacity without increasing risk, and enabling teams to move faster with confidence.

"We couldn't be more excited about our launch on Microsoft Marketplace," says Norm Ai CEO John Nay. "We view this collaboration as an essential component of Norm's story".

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai, the Legal & Compliance AI company, has a client base with a combined $30 trillion in assets under management. Norm enables enterprises to move faster and more comprehensively in their legal and compliance processes. Norm's platform combines frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise. Norm Ai has raised more than $140 million, backed by Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.

For more information, visit https://www.norm.ai/

SOURCE Norm Ai