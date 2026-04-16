Norm Ai Launches The Legal AGI Lab to Build the Legal Infrastructure for AI Agents

An effort toward bringing AI agents into the legal fold through integrated AI and legal research

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Ai (Norm) today announced the launch of the Legal AGI Lab (the Lab) , a research initiative dedicated to building the legal infrastructure to align agentic systems with democratically determined law.

The Lab is conducting research to define how the law and its application in high-stakes corporate contexts may evolve as AI agents become useful in society. AI agents are beginning to negotiate contracts, make compliance determinations, and operate in highly regulated environments like healthcare and financial services. Leveraging the foundational components of Norm's legal AI business, The Legal AGI Lab is advancing the frontier of legal and compliance infrastructure for AI agents.

"AI agents can now generate plausible outputs for economically important tasks, but deployment requires legal and compliance accountability," said John Nay, CEO of Norm Ai. "The assurance and trust of AI systems is becoming the key bottleneck on realizing the fuller benefits of AI agents. How AI agents are governed and held liable are becoming defining questions of the agentic economy."

The Lab's research is approaching these questions from interdisciplinary legal and AI research angles. Researchers are pursuing questions from what it means for AI to have "intention" from a legal perspective to investigating the legal reasoning of AI agents deployed inside an AI-native law firm to defining the broader legal architectures required for autonomous agents. Lab researchers are also evaluating legal reasoning of AI agents. For more detail on the Lab's research agenda, see its website .

The Lab is defining the future of agentic law alongside academic and industry partners and invites further collaborators to reach out to explore potential partnerships.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai, the Legal Infrastructure for AI agents, has a client base with a combined $30 trillion in assets under management. Norm Ai also provides legal AI agents to Norm Law, the first AI-native full-service law firm built for global institutional clients. Norm's platform combines legal engineering, frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise. Norm Ai has raised more than $140 million, backed by Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.

For more information, visit norm.ai and lab.norm.ai

SOURCE Norm Ai