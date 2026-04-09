Norm Law Appoints Market-Leading Transactions Partner Bill Mone as Head of Private Equity, Strengthening Private Equity and M&A Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Law, LLP ("Norm Law"), an AI-native law firm built for global institutional clients, today announced the appointment of Bill Mone as Partner and Head of Private Equity.

Mone joins Norm Law after more than 25 years in BigLaw, most recently at Ropes & Gray LLP, a leading global law firm, where he was a partner in the firm's private equity practice. He brings extensive experience advising private equity sponsors across the full investment lifecycle, including platform acquisitions, add-on transactions, exits, and governance matters. He has worked across both U.S. and European markets and previously helped build Ropes & Gray's European private equity practice during his time in London.

At Norm Law, Mone will focus on advising private equity clients while working closely with legal engineers and AI engineers to develop AI-native workflows for complex, high-stakes transactional matters.

"Private equity lawyering has always been about creativity, commercial judgment and seamless execution where speed is paramount," said Mone. "The next level is technology that actually understands the structure and nuance of these transactions. Norm Law's model integrates AI directly into the legal workflow in a way that aligns with how deals get done. That creates a real advantage for clients."

Mone earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his A.B., summa cum laude, from Harvard University.

John Nay, Founder and CEO of Norm Ai, said: "Bill has built his career advising leading private equity firms on their most important transactions. He brings deep domain expertise and a practical understanding of how legal work happens in high-stakes environments. That perspective is critical as we continue building a fundamentally better model for institutional legal services."

Mike Schmidtberger, Chairman of Norm Law LLP, added: "In addition to being a trusted adviser to clients, Bill has the leadership skills and experience to build our capabilities in private equity and other investment transactions in alignment with our clients' needs and priorities."

Mone's appointment continues Norm Law's expansion of senior talent from leading global firms, following recent partner additions across investment funds, private equity, and private credit.

About Norm Law

Norm Law is the first AI-native full-service law firm built for global institutional clients. Legal Engineering, a discipline pioneered by Norm Ai, where lawyers develop legal AI agents, powers Norm Law to deliver faster, more precise, and more consistent legal services.

For more information, visit https://www.normlaw.com/

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai, the Legal Infrastructure for AI agents, has a client base with a combined $30 trillion in assets under management. Norm's platform combines frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise. Norm Ai has raised more than $140 million, backed by Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.

For more information, visit https://www.norm.ai/

SOURCE Norm Ai