Norm Ai Announces $50 Million Blackstone Investment, Launch of New AI-native Law Firm Norm Law

Norm Ai and Blackstone to Collaborate on Development of Norm Law Legal Services for Blackstone's Use

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Ai , a leading legal and compliance AI company, today announced an expansion of their relationship with Blackstone , the world's largest alternative asset manager, as Norm accelerates its growth across legal and compliance AI for in-house teams and launches Norm Law LLP ("Norm Law"). Norm Law will offer AI-native legal services, with an initial focus on financial services clients. Blackstone, through Blackstone Innovations Investments and funds affiliated with Blackstone Growth, has also invested an additional $50 million in Norm Ai.

Blackstone, along with leading global banks, hedge funds, insurance companies, and other asset managers, leverages Norm Ai's Legal & Compliance platform to streamline key legal and compliance workflows. Building on the successful in-house deployments of Norm Ai for regulated content review, Blackstone and Norm Ai are now also collaborating to shape and develop Norm Law legal services for Blackstone's use.

Norm Ai's proprietary Legal Engineering approach combines their no-code AI platform with a quickly growing team of more than 35 top lawyers trained as Legal Engineers to convert legal workflows into Large Language Model-driven AI agents. The innovation of the Legal Engineering approach, validated across Norm Ai's client base, which collectively manages more than $30 trillion in assets, forms the foundation for Norm Law, an AI-native New York-based law firm. Norm Ai developed a process for Norm Law for tailoring and supervising AI agents in live workflows. This rigorous process optimizes for collaboration between AI agents and practicing attorneys that aims to drive faster, more precise, and more reliable outcomes.

"Blackstone is looking forward to deepening its strong relationship with Norm Ai by collaborating to shape and develop Norm Law services that Blackstone could use," said John Finley, Blackstone's Chief Legal Officer. "The implementation of Norm Ai within Blackstone's in-house Legal & Compliance group has been highly impactful, and we're excited to see the same innovation brought to legal services through Norm Law."

"To truly transform the delivery of legal services, lawyers and AI need to be fully integrated from the ground-up and from day-one," said John Nay, founder and CEO of Norm Ai. "Norm Law is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI and trusted expert attorneys. We believe this technology platform and people approach will revolutionize premium legal services, delivering more efficient and effective outcomes for the world's most sophisticated institutions."

The Legal AI Committee guiding Norm Law includes:

Ben Lawsky (former Superintendent of the New York Dept. of Financial Services)

Troy Paredes (former SEC Commissioner)

Dan Berkovitz (former SEC General Counsel, CFTC Commissioner, WilmerHale attorney)

Tom Glocer (former CEO of Thomson Reuters, and Davis Polk attorney).

Norm Law is actively expanding at the Partner and Senior Associate levels.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai, the Legal & Compliance AI company, has a client base with a combined $30 trillion in assets under management. By turning legal code into AI code, Norm enables enterprises to move faster and more comprehensively in their legal and compliance processes with reliability and trust. Norm's platform combines frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise. Norm Ai has raised more than $140 million, backed by Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Tony James, Philippe Laffont, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.

About Norm Law

Norm Law is building the first AI-native full-service law firm for global institutional clients. Legal Engineering, a discipline pioneered by Norm Ai, where lawyers develop legal AI agents, powers Norm Law to deliver faster, more precise, and more consistent legal services. With purpose-built AI agents completing first passes of work, Norm lawyers supervise, review, and focus on what matters most: strategic judgment and expert advice.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.2 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds.

SOURCE Norm Ai