SEC Research Leader Joins Norm Ai to Advance Compliance Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Ai, the Legal & Compliance AI company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Brian Scholl, founding Chief Economist of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Office of Investor Research, as a Norm Ai Staff Regulatory Researcher spearheading Norm Ai's work on estimating risks and designing holistic compliance programs for financial institutions.

Dr. Scholl brings nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of economics, policy, and AI, most recently leading work at the intersection of investor behavior and AI innovation at the SEC. He was formerly Chief Economist of the U.S. Senate Budget Committee. Named the top evidence innovator in the U.S. government in 2022, he has pioneered rapid-cycle evidence generation systems for understanding financial behavior, dramatically compressing research lifecycles, and translating economic insight into policy.

"Brian has built bridges between regulators, markets, technology," said John Nay, founder and CEO of Norm Ai. "His methodological depth aligns with Norm Ai's rigorous approach to legal engineering for building the frontier of Legal & Compliance AI."

As a Staff Regulatory Researcher at Norm, Dr. Scholl will lead initiatives focused on:

Quantifying and forecasting risks across industries;

Embedding economic and behavioral research into Norm Ai's underlying platform; and

Partnering with large institutions in developing data-driven compliance frameworks for an AI-enabled future.

"Regulation is a living system, and AI now gives us the tools and unprecedented opportunity to understand and improve it rapidly," said Dr. Scholl. "Norm is pioneering how AI can enhance regulatory effectiveness and organizational resilience. I'm excited to help shape the future of Legal & Compliance AI by helping build actionable solutions to the most complex issues facing enterprises in order to deliver widely shared benefits."

With Scholl's appointment, Norm Ai continues to build its leadership bench and expand its collaborations to improve how regulatory compliance systems are designed and executed with advanced technology.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai, the Legal & Compliance AI company, has a client base with a combined $30 trillion in assets under management. By turning legal code into AI code, Norm enables enterprises to move faster and more comprehensively in their legal and compliance processes with auditability, reliability, and trust. Norm's platform combines frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise. Norm Ai is backed by Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, and Craft Ventures.

