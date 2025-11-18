Norm Ai Launches in the UK and Europe to Support Growing Demand

Seasoned sales leader and former British Army Combat Officer appointed to lead UK and Europe operations

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Ai , the Legal & Compliance AI company, today announced the opening of its London office, establishing a regional hub to support the company's rapidly expanding European client base across financial services and insurance. The office will provide in-region customer success, Legal Engineering, and partnership support for global enterprises operating under UK and EU regulatory regimes.

The London office underscores increasing demand for Norm Ai's Legal & Compliance AI platform among the UK and Europe's most sophisticated financial services and insurance enterprises. Firms across the continent are increasingly looking to leverage AI to accelerate high-stakes legal and compliance workflows including marketing review, disclosures, fact substantiation, and regulatory filings, while strictly adhering to existing risk and controls frameworks.

To lead the region, Norm Ai has appointed Tom Maples as Managing Director for UK & Europe. Maples brings deep experience scaling technology companies and building high-performance teams. He previously held leadership roles at Salesforce and other leading technology companies, where he specialized in enterprise go-to-market and customer success for regulated industries. Before entering technology, Maples served as a Combat Officer in the British Army, where he led teams in high-stakes operational environments.

"A London base lets us closely partner with customers and deliver the level of service that Norm Ai is known for. The depth of engagement we're seeing from British and European firms reflects their recognition that having an AI solution across legal and compliance is essential to enabling responsible growth," said John Nay, founder and CEO of Norm Ai.

At Norm Ai, Maples will oversee regional go-to-market, customer success, and partnerships, working directly with financial services and insurance clients to deploy Legal & Compliance AI across their most critical workflows. The London hub positions Norm Ai to provide localized support for European regulatory frameworks while maintaining the company's rigorous approach to AI validation and explainability that has earned trust from the largest financial institutions in the world.

"Performance comes from the right mix of systems, leadership, and accountability," said Maples. "Norm Ai brings those same principles to compliance, giving organizations the precision, speed, and confidence to move faster and grow safely. European institutions understand that managing legal and regulatory risk is not about slowing down, it's about building the infrastructure that enables responsible acceleration. I'm thrilled to help lead that mission in Europe."

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai, the Legal & Compliance AI company, has a client base with a combined $30 trillion in assets under management. By turning legal code into AI code, Norm enables enterprises to move faster and more comprehensively in their legal and compliance processes with auditability, reliability, and trust. Norm's platform combines frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise. Norm Ai has raised more than $100 million, backed by Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.

