Norm Ai Launches AI-Driven DDQ and RFP Completion Solution to Transform Institutional Questionnaire Workflows

AI Platform Generates Accurate, Source-Verified Answers to Reduce Manual Effort in Complex

Questionnaires.

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Ai , the Legal & Compliance AI company, today announced the launch of its Due Diligence Questionnaire (DDQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP) Completion solution , designed to help financial services and insurance institutions respond to complex questionnaires faster and with greater confidence.

The platform uses AI to generate answers directly from approved firm materials, ensuring responses are accurate, traceable, and consistent, dramatically reducing the manual effort and reworking required to complete each questionnaire.

DDQs and RFPs remain among the most resource-intensive workflows in financial services. A single questionnaire can involve dozens of contributors across business units, finance, compliance, and operations, with senior reviewers spending hours on formatting and minor edits rather than strategic oversight. Teams work from scattered files and inconsistent templates, passing drafts through email chains that make version control difficult. Existing tools may help teams search past responses or generate draft text, but they don't ensure those answers are current, accurate, or verified against approved sources.

Norm Ai addresses this problem by centralizing institutional knowledge and using AI to pull answers directly from it. For each question, the system identifies relevant approved sources, generates a response grounded in that material, and tracks edits and approvals from draft to final submission.

"Using AI in high-stakes workflows only works when teams can trust the output." said John Nay, founder and CEO of Norm Ai. "Norm is built with human judgment at its core, grounding answers in approved sources, firm standards, and reviewer decisions so that judgment is applied consistently."

The platform's core capabilities include:

Centralized Answer Bank: Every approved response is stored in a governed, versioned repository, complete with ownership, expirations, and policy tags, turning institutional knowledge into a reliable source of truth.

Every approved response is stored in a governed, versioned repository, complete with ownership, expirations, and policy tags, turning institutional knowledge into a reliable source of truth. Question Extraction & Intent Recognition : AI agents interpret each question's meaning and nuance, first pulling the most relevant answers from the Answer Bank, then prioritizing supporting materials based on context and confidence.

: AI agents interpret each question's meaning and nuance, first pulling the most relevant answers from the Answer Bank, then prioritizing supporting materials based on context and confidence. Evidence-Based Drafting : When no direct match in the Answer Bank exists, agents generate responses sourced from approved data, with citations and clear reasoning for every line.

: When no direct match in the Answer Bank exists, agents generate responses sourced from approved data, with citations and clear reasoning for every line. Reusable Answers: New questionnaires can be linked to prior approved versions to automatically carry forward validated answers and substantiation, reducing rework and ensuring consistency across cycles.

New questionnaires can be linked to prior approved versions to automatically carry forward validated answers and substantiation, reducing rework and ensuring consistency across cycles. Continuous Learning: Reviewer feedback compounds over time, sharpening accuracy, strengthening institutional precedent, and enabling faster, more consistent responses in every future questionnaire.

Reviewer feedback compounds over time, sharpening accuracy, strengthening institutional precedent, and enabling faster, more consistent responses in every future questionnaire. Flexible Exports : Completed questionnaires can be exported back into their original format, Word, or Excel, in one click, each complete with citations and version history.

: Completed questionnaires can be exported back into their original format, Word, or Excel, in one click, each complete with citations and version history. Compliance Review: Norm reviews DDQ & RFP submissions for compliance, providing a unified platform for all regulated content.

"These questionnaires repeat by nature, which makes them well suited for AI," said Nay. "Norm provides teams with answers they can trust, accelerating every cycle."

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai, the Legal & Compliance AI company, has a client base with a combined $30 trillion in assets under management. By turning legal code into AI code, Norm enables enterprises to move faster and more comprehensively in their business, legal, and compliance workflows with the auditability, reliability, and trust that regulated institutions require. Norm's platform combines frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise. Norm Ai is backed by Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, and Craft Ventures.

