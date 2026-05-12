Norm Ai Launches Compliance Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Ai is helping bring AI into the flow of everyday enterprise work with the launch of its compliance agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot. As adoption expands, firms have an opportunity to integrate AI more directly into how employees create, analyze, and act on information across the business.

For many firms, the next question is how to extend that value into workflows that require additional compliance rigor.

In regulated environments, institutions need to ensure work aligns with firm standards, internal policies, and regulatory requirements. That is especially important as AI becomes more embedded in day-to-day operations and firms are measuring employee adoption of AI as a key metric for success.

The Norm Ai Compliance Agent in Microsoft 365 Copilot is designed to work in lockstep with Copilot to scale adoption across an organization. Microsoft 365 Copilot brings essential organization guardrails and Norm Ai's agent brings compliance review, policy intelligence, verification, and auditability, helping regulated enterprises apply AI more confidently in workflows where control, consistency, and accountability matter.

The integration is built to support a set of practical, high-value tasks inside the workflow itself. Teams can review content through a compliance lens, support required disclosures, verify key information against approved sources, answer policy and procedure questions, and maintain a clear audit trail. The goal is straightforward: make it easier for firms to apply their own standards within a workflow employees are already using.

The Norm Ai Compliance Agent helps extend Microsoft 365 Copilot into workflows where domain expertise cannot remain separate from the system. Through legal engineering, structured standards, and firm-specific context, Norm Ai brings legal and compliance judgment closer to the point of work. That allows firms to move faster, with a clearer connection to the standards that govern how they operate.

We see this as an important part of how enterprise AI will evolve in regulated industries. As AI becomes more widely used across day-to-day operations, firms will need infrastructure that helps them apply institutional standards with consistency and maintain clear oversight as usage expands. The organizations that do this well will be better positioned to extend AI into meaningful workflows while preserving the rigor those environments require. For legal and compliance leaders, that means a more practical path to supporting wider AI adoption across the business.

Microsoft 365 Copilot provides a powerful foundation for enterprise AI adoption. With this integration, Norm Ai extends that foundation for firms operating in regulated environments, bringing the legal and compliance layer needed for higher-rigor workflows closer to the point of work.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai builds the legal infrastructure for AI agents. Its systems govern how AI operates in high-stakes, regulated environments across a client base representing more than $30 trillion in combined assets under management. Norm Ai also powers Norm Law, the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. Together, they combine legal engineering, frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise to automate increasingly complex legal work. Norm Ai has raised more than $140 million from Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.

For more information, visit norm.ai.

SOURCE Norm Ai