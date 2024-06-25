Norm Ai Raises $27 Million Series A to Expand AI-Driven Regulatory Compliance Platform

Investors include Coatue, Bain Capital Ventures, Blackstone Innovations Investments, New York Life Ventures, Citi Ventures, and TIAA Ventures

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On its journey to set the norms for AI-powered regulatory compliance, Norm Ai has raised a fresh round of capital from some of the world's most respected financial institutions, collectively representing more than $5.75 trillion in assets. The company has secured a $27 million Series A led by Coatue, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, Blackstone Innovations Investments, New York Life Ventures, Citi Ventures, TIAA Ventures, and Jefferson River Capital, the family office of Tony James, the former President and COO of Blackstone. Over the past 11 months, Norm has raised more than $38 million from leading firms.

Norm has built the first AI platform for converting regulations into computer code. The team of AI engineers and legal engineers developed a proprietary language to represent government regulations and corporate policies as decision trees that become executable computer programs by leveraging powerful large language models. These programs, called Regulatory AI Agents, automate compliance analyses to make them more efficient, comprehensive, and accurate. The Norm approach also sets the foundation for integrating AI more deeply into businesses by ensuring that AI-driven actions and content from generative systems adhere to policies through a Regulatory AI agent overlay.

Fortune 100 companies deploy Norm Ai for critical regulatory assessments. For example, insurance companies and asset managers accelerate their publication of highly regulated content while freeing large amounts of bandwidth for other tasks. By automatically providing clear, actionable explanations for proactive compliance findings, Norm Ai empowers business users to self-serve initial rounds of regulatory compliance reviews. By producing actionable feedback across all regulatory parameters, Norm Ai enables in-the-weeds compliance users to evaluate and finalize content against regulatory requirements in minutes, not days.

John Nay, Founder and CEO of Norm Ai : "I've been conducting research at the intersection of AI and law for more than a decade. We are now at an inflection point in AI capabilities that, when properly harnessed, unlock massive improvements in regulatory compliance workflows across the economy. To have the Series A backing of such notable institutions is a testament to Norm Ai's leadership in Regulatory AI."

Sri Viswanath, General Partner at Coatue and former CTO of Atlassian, will join Norm's board. "Coatue continues to be impressed by Norm's vision to deliver a comprehensive regulatory AI platform and we are excited by the array of compliance workflows they are already able to support. We are thrilled to double down on Norm as they seek to grow into a transformational AI company, and I look forward to supporting John and his team on their next steps."

John Stecher, the CTO of Blackstone – the world's largest alternative investment firm (over $1 Trillion AUM) – said: "The Blackstone Innovations Investments team has been impressed by Norm's speed of execution and their differentiated approach to building a scalable platform for systematic regulatory compliance. We are excited about the platform's potential to drive significant efficiency for regulatory compliance operations."

Matt Harris, a partner at Bain Capital Ventures – the venture division of leading private investment firm Bain Capital – describes Norm in the context of his notable investing career: "I have been investing and helping build companies in the banking, lending, payments, and fintech world for decades and the largest headwind for these companies now is the accretion of regulatory sludge – filling out forms, cross-checking information, ticking and tying, etc. – and how this increasingly slows down businesses and adds risk. This is the problem that Norm Ai tackles head-on and why we at Bain Capital Ventures are so excited about backing them."

Joel Albarella, head of New York Life Ventures – the corporate venture arm of New York Life, the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States – said, "New York Life is committed to leaning into AI solutions to enhance experiences for our clients, agents, and employees. Deploying AI within regulatory frameworks presents a unique set of challenges. Norm's platform comprised of Regulatory AI Agents represents a game-changing opportunity for our industry. We've had the privilege of seeing Norm execute rapidly since their inception and are excited to back the company as investors."

Wayne Baker, Chief Investment Officer of TIAA Ventures – the strategic venture capital investment program within TIAA, the leader in lifetime income – said: "Compliance across multiple regulatory entities is key among asset managers, investment and insurance providers. We are excited to work with John and the Norm Ai team to bring the efficiencies of Norm's regulation-aware AI agents to scale."

Citi Ventures – a venture arm of Citi, a bank with $2.4 Trillion in assets and 100+ Million customers across 160 countries – also invested in the round.

Finally, Jefferson River Capital, the family office of Tony James, the former President and COO of Blackstone (2002-2018) and currently Chairman of the Board of Costco, invested alongside these institutions.

With this capital, Norm will continue to expand its platform and grow its client base. The company is hiring for roles across software engineering, AI engineering, legal engineering, sales, and more.

