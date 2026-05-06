Norm Law Adds Senior Investment Funds Partner Jay Baris

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Law, LLP ("Norm Law"), an AI-native law firm built for institutional clients, today announced that Jay Baris has joined the firm as Partner in its Investment Funds practice.

Baris brings more than 35 years of experience advising registered funds, investment advisers, financial institutions, broker-dealers, and independent directors across financial services regulation, transactions, and governance.

He joins Norm Law from Sidley Austin LLP in New York, where he was a Partner and later Senior Counsel. His practice includes advising mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, business development companies, and other financial institutions on fund and investment advisory matters, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, exemptive applications, and compliance. He also advises operating companies on Investment Company Act of 1940 matters and fintech clients on the application of federal securities laws to crypto assets and emerging technologies. Baris has been consistently recognized in Chambers USA in Registered Funds and Chambers Global.

"Jay brings exceptional depth in registered funds and financial services regulation, an area central to many of our institutional clients," said Mike Schmidtberger, Chairman of Norm Law. "His experience strengthens what Norm Law can deliver to asset managers and financial institutions as we continue building an AI-native model around senior legal expertise."

Norm Law continues to grow its bench of senior practitioners across investment funds, private equity, real estate, and corporate transactions, combining experienced legal judgment with AI systems designed for institutional legal work.

"Throughout my career, I've advised funds, advisers, and fund boards on matters where judgment, process, and consistency are essential." said Baris. "Norm Law is the future – it is building a new AI-Native model that incorporates those elements and is revolutionizing how law firms deliver legal services to financial industry clients."

About Norm Law

Norm Law is the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. It combines top-tier legal talent with AI agents powered by Norm Ai to deliver legal work with greater speed, consistency, and scale.

Norm Law's recent senior hires include former Sidley Austin chairman Mike Schmidtberger and veteran private equity partner Bill Mone.

For more information, visit Norm Law.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai builds the legal infrastructure for AI agents. Its systems govern how AI operates in high-stakes, regulated environments across a client base representing more than $30 trillion in combined assets under management. Norm Ai also powers Norm Law, the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. Together, they combine legal engineering, frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise to automate increasingly complex legal work. Norm Ai has raised more than $140 million from Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.

For more information, visit norm.ai.

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SOURCE Norm Law