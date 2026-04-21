NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Law, LLP ("Norm Law"), an AI-native law firm built for global institutional clients, today announced the appointment of Alan Weil as Partner and Head of Real Estate.

Norm Law Appoints Former Sidley Global Head of Real Estate, Alan Weil, as Partner and Head of Real Estate

Weil most recently practiced at Sidley Austin LLP, where he was a Partner and Global Head of Real Estate. He brings extensive experience across the financing, development, acquisition, and disposition of a broad range of commercial real estate assets, including hotels, office buildings, multifamily properties, and retail properties. He also advises lenders and borrowers in the origination of mortgage and mezzanine loans, including construction loans, and has significant experience in real estate joint ventures and warehouse lending facilities.

At Norm Law, Weil will lead the firm's real estate practice and work closely with attorneys, legal engineers, and AI engineers to develop AI-native workflows for sophisticated real estate transactions and financings.

"Real estate is a highly structured but deeply judgment-driven practice," said Weil. "The opportunity at Norm Law is to combine experienced legal judgment with AI systems designed around the actual work. That creates the potential to deliver faster, more precise, and more consistent outcomes for clients addressing complex real estate matters."

John Nay, Founder and CEO of Norm Ai, added: "Norm Law continues to attract the top talent from the top law firms. Alan's leadership and deep experience across real estate finance, development, and transactions enables Norm Law to serve its global institutional clients in one of the most important areas of the economy."

Mike Schmidtberger, Chairman of Norm Law LLP, said: "I had the privilege of practicing with Alan for many years – he is a proven leader and practitioner at the highest levels in Big Law. Bringing Alan on board is only the first step in building out our real estate practice, an area that will be a cornerstone of Norm Law."

Weil's appointment continues Norm Law's expansion of senior talent from leading global law firms. Including the recent appointment of Mike Schmidtberger as Chairman and Partner and Bill Mone as Head of Private Equity and Partner.

Weil earned his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School and his B.A. from Tufts University.

About Norm Law

Norm Law is the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. It combines top-tier legal talent with AI agents powered by Norm Ai to deliver legal work with greater speed, consistency, and scale.

Norm Law's recent senior hires include former Sidley Austin chairman Mike Schmidtberger and veteran private equity partner Bill Mone.

For more information, visit Norm Law.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai builds the legal infrastructure for AI agents. Its systems govern how AI operates in high-stakes, regulated environments across a client base representing more than $30 trillion in combined assets under management. Norm Ai also powers Norm Law, the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. Together, they combine legal engineering, frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise to automate increasingly complex legal work. Norm Ai has raised more than $140 million from Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.

For more information, visit norm.ai.

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SOURCE Norm Law