Norman Parathyroid Center and Top Endocrine Surgeons Unite Under One Roof

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New office space opens adjacent to the soon-to-open Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, now home to the world-renowned surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and its sister surgeons from other top endocrine centers. The state-of-the-art Hospital for Endocrine Surgery will open to the public early next year.

The Norman Parathyroid Center is uniting under one roof at their new office located at 5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, Florida, with its partners at the Clayman Thyroid Center led by Surgeon in Chief Dr Gary Clayman; the Carling Adrenal Center led by Surgeon in Chief Dr Tobias Carling; and the Scarless Thyroid Center led by Surgeon in Chief Dr Hyunsuk Suh.

"It's great to finally be working together in the same building, it's been a long time coming," says Dr. Jim Norman, CEO and Founder of the Norman Parathyroid Center. "We've been partnered with the Clayman Thyroid Center for five years, and it was exciting to expand on that last year by opening up the Carling Adrenal Center and the Scarless Thyroid Center focused on robotic surgery. Within these walls are the best endocrine surgeons in the world."

"We just celebrated our fifth anniversary at the Clayman Thyroid Center," says Dr. Gary Clayman, the Center's founder. "Our team is incredibly excited about working together at the new office and of course, the new hospital. This facility is so specialized, there's nothing else like it in the world."

HCA Healthcare announced the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery last month. In a $50 million expansion of the Memorial Hospital of Tampa campus, this new 75,000 square-foot facility is slated to start welcoming thyroid cancer, adrenal, and parathyroid patients by January of 2022. https://www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

The surgeons have a global reputation and international reach with just over 50% of patients traveling from outside the state of Florida and nearly 10% from out of the country for expert surgical care of thyroid cancer and parathyroid gland tumors.

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery will allow these surgeons to reach even more patients who are desperately seeking a cure and relief from their life altering symptoms.

"I'm one-week post-op and I can't believe what a change has occurred in my life!" says a physician and past parathyroid patient from Malibu, California. "I feel 10 years younger in one week. I underwent a 17-minute operation where my parathyroid tumor was removed and my other parathyroid glands were checked. I knew from my research that the only way to assure that I was going to be cured and not need another operation was to have them look at all four parathyroid glands. When I knew that this was done, an incredible peace came over me. A peace that I haven't had in years, knowing that the reason I felt bad, and was not enjoying life was behind me. Everyone that can get to Tampa for their surgery needs to do so. People from all over the world were there on the day I was there. Keep reading, be smart."

About Norman Parathyroid Center: Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 4,000 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world. (813) 972-0000. https://www.parathyroid.com

About the Clayman Thyroid Center: Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic and functional outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care. (813) 940-3130 https://www.thyroidcancer.com

About the Carling Adrenal Center: Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery at Yale University before leaving in 2020 to open to Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. (813) 972-0000. https://www.adrenal.com/

