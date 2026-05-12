Norris McLaughlin P.A. Welcomes Litigation Attorney Seth A. Abrams to New Jersey Office

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. is pleased to announce that Litigation attorney Seth A. Abrams has joined the firm as a member in the Bridgewater, New Jersey office in the Litigation practice group.

Seth A. Abrams, Litigation Member of Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

"Seth is a strategic litigator with deep experience guiding clients through complex, high‑stakes disputes, and his fluency in emerging technology issues will be an immediate asset to our clients and our team," said David C. Roberts, Chair of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. "We are excited to welcome him to our Bridgewater office and to the firm's Litigation group as we continue to expand our capabilities in commercial and technology‑related matters."

"I was drawn to Norris McLaughlin, P.A. because it offers meaningful opportunity for experienced litigators while maintaining the culture and client focus that matter most to me," said Abrams. "It's a firm built for lawyers who want to grow their practices while staying deeply engaged in their work."

About Seth A. Abrams

Abrams provides strategic, business‑focused representation to New York and New Jersey companies navigating complex commercial disputes and operational risk. Abrams is particularly known for advising mid‑sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and closely held companies, frequently serving as outside general counsel to clients seeking practical, long‑term legal solutions rather than one‑off litigation.

Abrams represents a significant number of clients within Central New Jersey's Indian business community and has developed particular experience advising businesses in the food import/export and IT sectors, where regulatory compliance, contract performance, and international supply‑chain considerations often intersect with litigation risk. This work reflects a broader industry focus that includes technology, telecommunications, real estate, manufacturing, and insurance.

A seasoned commercial litigator, Abrams handles high‑stakes disputes in both state and federal courts involving contract claims, shareholder and partnership conflicts, insurance coverage, trade secrets, and unfair competition. Abrams also has substantial experience litigating matters involving debtor businesses, including disputes arising from merchant cash advance agreements and other hard‑lender financing arrangements, where speed, leverage, and strategic negotiation are often critical. In addition, Abrams represents fiduciaries and beneficiaries in complex estate and trust litigation, including will contests, fiduciary misconduct claims, and high‑value disputes involving closely held businesses and real estate assets.

Clients value Abrams's ability to manage disputes holistically—from early risk assessment and motion practice through mediation, arbitration, and trial—while maintaining a clear focus on business objectives. Abrams regularly collaborates with in‑house counsel and multi‑party teams and advises clients on risk management, compliance, and the legal considerations associated with emerging business models and technologies. Abrams's practice is informed by prior service in New Jersey's Chancery Division, General Equity, where Abrams clerked for the Hon. Catherine M. Langlois, P.J. Ch. (Ret.), gaining early insight into complex commercial and equity matters from the court's perspective.

Abrams received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law and his B.A. from Syracuse University.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 130 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.

Contact: Skylar Daley

Communications Coordinator

(908) 252-4214

[email protected]

SOURCE Norris McLaughlin, P.A