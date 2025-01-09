Norris McLaughlin, P.A. Mourns Loss of Long-Time Counsel Peter D. Hutcheon (1943-2025)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Peter D. Hutcheon, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2025. As well as being a prominent and nationally recognized attorney, Hutcheon was an integral part of the Norris McLaughlin, P.A. family.

"It's with great sadness and a heavy heart that our former partner, Peter Hutcheon, passed away. He will be missed by his family, the firm, his partners, and the legal community at large," says David C. Roberts, Chair of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. "His involvement with national and state-level bar associations, collegiate affiliations, and his editorial zeal will not be forgotten." In his 50 years at the firm, Hutcheon served as General Counsel to the firm and was a leader and mentor for the Business Law Group, focusing on corporate governance, commercial transactions, securities & the SEC, banking, and finance.

Hutcheon was a long-time member of the American Bar Association's Section on Business Law, Partnerships and Unincorporated Business Organizations Committee. For 16 years, he was the editor of its newsletter, the PUBOGRAM. He was named a Founding Fellow of the American College of LLC and Partnership Attorneys. He was the 2005 recipient of the Martin I. Lubaroff Award for his lifelong service to this Committee. He was a director for 22 years, including 2 years as chair of the New Jersey State Bar, Corporate & Business Law Section, and chaired the State Bar's Banking Law Section. He was chairman of the New Jersey Corporate & Business Law Study Commission from its inception in 1989 to 2002, providing reports and suggestions on business law developments to the New Jersey Legislature and the governor.

"He was an exceptional public servant," Roberts added, "his experience in providing recommendations concerning business law developments to the New Jersey legislature and to the governor was second to none."

Hutcheon chaired the New Jersey Securities Advisory Committee, appointed by the attorney general, from 1995 to 2001, and served as the American Bar Association's Liaison to the New Jersey Bureau of Securities for over 32 years. He also chaired the ABA's Section of Science and Technology and served on the Editorial Board of their quarterly journal, Jurimetrics, of which he previously served as Associate Editor and Editor-in-Chief.

Hutcheon graduated from Williams College, studied at Ludwig-Maximilian Universität, Munich, Germany, and received his Juris Doctor degree with distinction from Harvard Law School.

Hutcheon received the AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell® as recent as 2024 and is listed in the Corporate Law, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Securities Law, and Securities Regulation sections of the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. He has also been included on the list of New Jersey Super Lawyers in the Business/Corporate section every year since its inception in 2005. Additionally, Hutcheon has authored numerous articles and blog posts for the firm's "Biz Law" category on business-related law topics, including limited liability companies, SEC lawsuits, and directors' and officers' liability.

A Funeral Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Clayton, New Jersey on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 11:00 am, followed by a Service of Committal at Cedar Green Cemetery, Clayton New Jersey.

